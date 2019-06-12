RedRick Technologies Brings the Benefits of ergonomic workstations to cardiology and digital pathologists; grows installed base.

MOUNT BRYDGES, Ontario, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedRick Technologies, a provider of purpose-built ergonomic workstations for professionals, monitor mounting solutions and reading room design guidance, is exhibiting in Booth #506 at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado. Visit RedRick to learn how the unique benefits of their ergonomic workstations can help alleviate the risk of repetitive stress injuries in radiologists as well as cardiologists and pathologists. Good ergonomics is important for everyone who spends more than 4 hours a day in front of a multi-monitor workstation.

SIIM attendees are invited to learn about the following unique attributes of our ergonomic workstations:

Customized shapes and sizes that maximize use of space. Optimized to manage unique configurations of diagnostic displays. Stable and effortless ergonomic adjustments.

RedRick Technologies also continues to experience significant annual growth as healthcare providers recognize the importance of providing their physicians with a healthy and productive environment. Healthcare providers that have recently implemented ergonomic workstations from RedRick include: Mass. General Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, Augusta Univ. Medical Center in Georgia, California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco, and Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, CA.

Greg Patrick, CEO at RedRick Technologies, points out "While radiologists may spend most of their day sitting at their PACS workstation, cardiologists and pathologists are realizing they also spend significant amounts of time sitting. We are seeing increasing interest from pathology departments that are adopting digital pathology, as they will now need to manage a multi-monitor array in addition to their microscope and other needs."

