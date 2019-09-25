RedRick Technologies Exhibiting at Upcoming Digital Pathology Association Conference.

MOUNT BRYDGES, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedRick Technologies, a provider of purpose-built ergonomic workstations for professionals, monitor mounting solutions and reading room design guidance, will be exhibiting at the upcoming Digital Pathology Association's Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida from October 18 - 20. RedRick Technologies will demonstrate one of their ergonomic workstations in Booth #319 and have personnel available to discuss the ergonomic workspace issues specific to digital pathology.

Good ergonomics is important to any professional who spends more than 4 hours a day sitting at a multi-monitor workstation. This historically has included radiologists and cardiologists, but pathologists who implement digital pathology will also find themselves now required to integrate clinical information that is presented on a number of monitors. Sitting at such multi-monitor arrays for hours on end can increase neck, back and eye strain as the pathologist constantly shifts their gaze between monitors. A digital pathology workspace may also have to accommodate a microscope, slides, reference materials and personal items, therefore requiring a customized shape that maximizes use of space. This is in addition to the importance of standing and sitting throughout the day to maintain health.

Pathology Visions attendees are invited to share their experiences and challenges with RedRick personnel who are trained in ergonomic best-practices and learn how the following unique attributes of their ergonomic workstations can keep pathologists healthy and productive:

Optimized to manage unique display configurations, regardless of how large or heavy. Customized desk shapes and sizes that maximize use of lab and office space. Stable and effortless ergonomic adjustments that encourage ergonomic optimization.

Greg Patrick, CEO at RedRick Technologies, points out "Pathologists are realizing they spend significant amounts of time sitting and often suffer from eye fatigue and neck pain. We are seeing increasing interest from pathology departments that are adopting digital pathology and must manage new clinical workflows, new display technology and evolving workspace demands.

RedRick Technologies designs, develops, and optimizes reading room environments, and the ergonomic workspaces they synergistically incorporate. You know us best from our sturdy and carefully designed ergonomic workstations and monitor mounting solutions, however, our expertise encompasses space design, environmental control, lighting, and acoustics; all factors that must work together to optimize clinical workspace design.

Since 2003 we have been helping clients maximize their department productivity, workflow, and space utilization, and help ensure their clinical work environment supports the operational goals of both the clinical department and the healthcare enterprise. Our four-step process ensures an optimized room design that facilitates your transition from volume-based to value-based care. Learn more by contacting us at 1-800-340-9511 and at www.redricktechnologies.com

