RedRick Technologies Introduces New Glide™ Floating Work Surface to Their Ergonomic Workstations

MOUNT BRYDGES, Ontario, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedRick Technologies, a provider of purpose-built ergonomic workstations for professionals, monitor mounting solutions and reading room design guidance, announces the release of their new Glide™ floating work surface that addresses the unique ergonomic challenges found when four or more monitors are arranged in a single row. Visit RedRick Technologies at the upcoming RSNA 2019 Annual Meeting in Booth 6801 - North Hall, and test drive this significant new approach to the ergonomic desktop.

The new Glide™ floating work surface addresses the unique ergonomic challenges found when four or more monitors are arranged in a single row. Such ultra-wide monitor configurations force the radiologist to constantly shift their gaze from right to left. Because the 'eyes lead the body' this unconsciously and repeatedly forces the head and neck into uncomfortable positions. The Glide™ floating work surface allows users to maintain a neutral head, neck and spine posture, and remain ergonomically aligned. As the viewers gaze moves across the landscape, the transition between radiologists' natural movement and the static presentation of information on monitors is smoothed.

The Glide floating work surface:

Electronically latches and unlatches from the primary work surface with the push of a button.

Supports the arms and shoulders in an ergonomically relaxed position.

Smoothly glides anywhere in the horizontal plane to accommodate body rotation.

Visit RedRick to learn how the unique benefits of their ergonomic workstations can help alleviate the risk of repetitive stress injuries in radiologists as well as cardiologists and digital pathologists. Good ergonomics is important for everyone who spends more than 4 hours a day in front of a multi-monitor workstation. RSNA attendees are invited to learn about the following unique attributes of RedRick ergonomic workstations:

Customized shapes and sizes that maximize use of space. Optimized to manage unique configurations of diagnostic displays. Stable and effortless ergonomic adjustments.

Greg Patrick, CEO at RedRick Technologies, points out "While radiologists may spend most of their day sitting at their PACS workstation, cardiologists and digital pathologists are also realizing they can benefit from an ergonomic work environment. We see many instances where the experts in radiology are guiding the cardiology and pathology department through their digital PACS journey and make recommendations for developing their ergonomic work environment."

About RedRick Technologies

RedRick Technologies designs, develops, and optimizes reading room environments, and the ergonomic workspaces they synergistically incorporate. You know us best from our sturdy and carefully designed ergonomic workstations and monitor mounting solutions, however, our expertise encompasses space design, environmental control, lighting, and acoustics; all factors that must work together to optimize radiology reading room design.

Since 2003 we have been helping clients maximize their department productivity, workflow, and space utilization, and help ensure their reading environment supports the operational goals of both Radiology and the healthcare enterprise. Our four-step process ensures an optimized radiology reading room design that facilitates your transition from volume-based to value-based imaging. Learn more by contacting us at 1-800-340-9511 and at www.redricktechnologies.com

