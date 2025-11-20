Redrob Raises $10M to Become World's Third-Largest LLM Platform

AI Research Startup to Provide Free LLM Access for India's 300M Students

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redrob, an AI research startup, today announced $10 million in Series A funding led by Korea Investment Partners, with participation from KB Investment, Kiwoom Investment, Korea Development Bank Capital, Daekyo Investment, and DS & Partners. This brings the company's total funding to $14 million, following a $4 million seed round in 2023.

Operating across San Francisco, New York, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Seoul with a team of 100 employees, Redrob is positioning itself as the Android to ChatGPT's iPhone—offering enterprise-grade AI capabilities at a fraction of the cost for both emerging markets and cost-conscious enterprises worldwide. The company has also added undisclosed former senior partners from leading Silicon Valley VC firms to its board of advisors.

"We're democratizing access to AI infrastructure worldwide while building a sustainable enterprise business model," said Felix Kim, Founder and CEO of Redrob. "Our technical breakthrough enables us to deliver 90% of flagship model performance at just 5% of the cost, making advanced AI accessible to billions of users globally while offering compelling economics for U.S. enterprises."

The market opportunity is significant. With ChatGPT Pro priced at $200 per month—far out of reach for much of the global population and many businesses—Redrob addresses this gap through a 20× cost reduction enabled by advanced ML techniques, including Mixture of Experts architecture, aggressive distillation, and quantization. This approach makes high-performance AI feasible for both emerging-market consumers and enterprise customers seeking efficient, scalable solutions.

Redrob has already achieved strong momentum, reaching 3 million users across 500 universities in India and generating $7 million in annual recurring revenue. The new funding will accelerate U.S. enterprise sales, global platform expansion, and continued free access for students in emerging markets.

The company's B2C-to-B2B conversion strategy is proving especially successful in India. Students who use the platform for free during university later become internal advocates when they enter the workforce. As these graduates join companies across India's tech hubs, they help drive enterprise adoption from within—creating a natural, low-cost sales pipeline.

"The next billion AI users will come from emerging markets," Kim added. "By providing free access to students today, we're building tomorrow's enterprise customer base. When these users graduate and join companies, they bring Redrob with them."

Looking ahead, Redrob aims to become the world's third-largest LLM platform by monthly active users—behind ChatGPT and Gemini—by 2028, with a strong emphasis on U.S. enterprise market penetration. The company's full-stack infrastructure spans the entire AI value chain, from foundation models to end-user applications, with Redrob LLM powering enterprise-grade solutions for HR, sales, and productivity.

"We're not just building another AI company—we're creating the infrastructure that ensures AI benefits everyone, not just the privileged few," said Kim. "That means free access for students in Mumbai and Delhi, but also cost-effective enterprise solutions for businesses from Silicon Valley to Seoul. This is how we build a truly global AI platform."

Contact: Josh Rosenblut, [email protected], 914-708-7928

