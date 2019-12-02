Redrock Entertainment Services Supports Key Initiatives for Post Malone, IMAX/Kanye West, Childish Gambino and Pharrell Williams

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redrock Entertainment Services announced today its recent support of key initiatives for Post Malone, IMAX/Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover.

On November 2, Redrock produced Post Malone's 2nd annual Posty Fest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to a sold-out crowd. The artist-curated festival featured Malone as headliner, along with Pharrell Williams, Jaden Smith, Meek Mill, Tyla Yaweh and others. According to its official website, Posty Fest featured "music, games, food, prizes, free stuff, giant things, jousting, limited merch, guitar smashing, and so much more."

Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Film, was released exclusively in IMAX theatres on October 25, the same day as West's ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. Redrock was enlisted by IMAX to run an exclusive four city pop-up tour to support the film. In just 48 hours, Redrock's event production team assembled, designed and built a temporary IMAX theater experience with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York and Washington D.C.

No stranger to last-minute projects, in April, during a complex installation to debut the Donald Glover and Rihanna film Guava Island (Amazon Studios) at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Redrock was called upon to produce a Celebration of Life tribute for the late musical artist Nipsey Hussle at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Over 21,000 fans packed the arena on April 11 to pay their respects to the fallen star. Glover, aka Childish Gambino, has also enlisted Redrock to bring his Pharos Experience to life. A November 2018 event at Tapapakanga Regional Park in Orere, New Zealand featured a free-standing 160-foot dome, with 360-degree projected visuals and audio, creating an immersive virtual reality experience for his fans.

Adding to its string of current artist partnerships, Redrock will produce Pharrell Williams' critically acclaimed Something in The Water festival next year along with Live Nation. The multi-day music and cultural experience, happening from April 20-26, 2020, has a mission to unite the community and celebrate the diversity of Williams' hometown of Virginia Beach, VA.

Redrock Entertainment Services, a Live Nation global projects company, is an entertainment management and production company made up of award-winning creatives, producing large-scale global live events.

