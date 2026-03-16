REDROCK ENVIRONMENTAL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Madera County Drivers and Landfill Workers Unionize with Teamsters Local 431

CHOWCHILLA, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 30 sanitation workers at Redrock Environmental Group has voted to join Teamsters Local 431. They will now gain the backing of North America's strongest union and fight together for a contract that delivers higher wages, strong health care benefits, and safety.

"This is an important victory that will have a real impact for me and my co-workers," said Cam Vaughn, Redrock Environmental driver. "Our line of work is dangerous and puts us at serious risk. Now that we're Teamsters we will fight for a strong first contract with better safety standards, pay, and health benefits."

Redrock Environmental is owned by Caglia Environmental, a waste and recycling collection company in Madera County. The workers provide sanitation services for thousands of residential and commercial customers and operate the Fairmead Landfill and the North Fork Transfer Station. This group is the first at Redrock Environmental to organize with the Teamsters.

"I want to congratulate and welcome all 30 of our newest members. Despite efforts by the company to union bust and divide workers, they never wavered, showing strength and solidarity every step of the way," said Justin Scott, President of Teamsters Local 431. "This win gives the company a glimpse of how strong our members will stand in their upcoming contract fight. We look forward to supporting them as they pursue fair wages and benefits that reflect the value of the work they do to keep our communities clean and healthy."

The new unit joins tens of thousands of sanitation workers represented by the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division.

Teamsters Local 431 represents over 2,700 members across Madera and Fresno counties. For more information, please visit TeamstersJC7.org.

Contact:

Alexandra Banash, (510) 418-2612

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 431