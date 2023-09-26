RedSail Technologies and LSPedia Announce Full Platform Integration with OneScan Pharmacy Pro - A Seamless Fusion of Pharmacy Management and DSCSA Compliance at Special Pricing

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, the forefront traceability solution provider, and RedSail Technologies, a pinnacle in pharmacy software and services, are thrilled to announce their partnership aimed at giving dispensers a top-tier, holistic solution for pharmacy management and Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance.

RedSail Technologies, a trusted innovator in pharmacy software, is transforming patient care. Empowering over 10,000 pharmacies serving more than 8 million patients monthly, RedSail has deep experience with the needs and concerns of pharmacy across sectors - community, long-term care, outpatient, clinic, HME/DME, and specialty pharmacies - and their pharma, payer, and strategic industry partners.

For those utilizing PioneerRx, this partnership unlocks a full platform integration with LSPedia's OneScan Pharmacy Pro, enabling pharmacies to effortlessly comply with all present and looming provisions of the DSCSA. It's noteworthy to mention that OneScan Pharmacy Pro is currently the only DSCSA solution integrated with PioneerRx, an integration that stands out for its affordability, user-friendliness, rich feature compilation, and unwavering compliance capability.

Jeff Key, Chief Commercial Officer of RedSail Technologies and President of PioneerRx, emphasized the magnitude of this collaboration, stating, "This is more than a well-designed integration – it's a proactive step we've taken to shield our customers' businesses. For that reason, we've selected LSPedia, who has proven to be the industry's DSCSA leader in quality, performance, and expertise. We have earned and continue to earn trust from pharmacies, and integrating OneScan Pharmacy Pro upholds and improves on that standard."

On the flip side, RedSail pharmacies using NRx or PrimeCare can also leverage OneScan Pharmacy Pro to meet their DSCSA solution needs, without direct software integration.

The DSCSA, instituted in 2013, aims to enforce full-fledged pharmaceutical product traceability and curtail the introduction of unauthorized products into the supply stream. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is unwavering on its stance: by November 27, 2023, all trading partners, including dispensers, must have compliant systems operational. A "stabilization period" has been set for the subsequent year, allowing entities to refine workflows and bolster adherence to relevant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Non-compliance or procrastination can entail severe consequences, including audits, penalties, reputational hits, and losses stemming from data anomalies.

OneScan Pharmacy Pro, provided by LSPedia, is at the vanguard of DSCSA solutions. Features range from data receipt in both ASN and EPCIS formats, and trading partner license validation (with NABP integration), to DSCSA SOPs specifically crafted for pharmacy staff. With its state-of-the-art Verification Router Service, Investigator technology, and more, it harmoniously integrates with the PioneerRx platform. Moreover, built-in inventory management attributes present a value proposition that transcends mere compliance.

Pharmacies can leverage the features of OneScan Pharmacy Pro at no cost till November 1, 2023. Those enrolling before November 27, 2023, can opt to defer payments until June 1, 2024.

Riya Cao, CEO of LSPedia, commented on the partnership's wider implications: "As individuals prioritize personal health, it's paramount for the industry to adapt and embrace cutting-edge technology that fortifies the pharmaceutical supply chain. With OneScan Pharmacy Pro's integration in PioneerRx, pharmacies are equipped with a tried-and-tested, robust mechanism to navigate DSCSA compliance. This paves the way for transparency, fortifying the pharmaceutical supply chain, which in the larger picture, uplifts the health and vitality of our communities and loved ones."

About LSPedia– DSCSA Compliance Solutions

LSPedia is a leading provider of turnkey DSCSA compliance and SaaS solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. Trading partners at all points in the supply chain use LSPedia's OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, ship, and receive serialized products. LSPedia builds solutions with workflow, automation, and data security at their core. OneScan delivers flexible integrations, high-performance product verification, and state-of-the-art EPCIS data exchange; LSPedia's Investigator platform is the gold standard for serialization exceptions management. For more information, call +1 (248) 973-2008, email [email protected], or visit www.lspedia.com.

About RedSail Technologies

Knowing the heart of pharmacy is the desire to provide meaningful patient care, RedSail makes daily pharmacy operations more seamless through advanced pharmacy management systems, transactional and medical billing services, and patient engagement solutions. Our leading brands, including PioneerRx®, groundbreaking Axys® long-term care pharmacy software, PowerLine®, TransactRx®, and QS/1®, provide the efficiency and industry integration that liberate pharmacists to focus on patients.

