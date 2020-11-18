RedSail Technologies, LLC, Positioned to Buy PioneerRx® to Transform Community Pharmacy

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSail Technologies, LLC, has signed an agreement to acquire PioneerRx, LLC. The transaction is currently undergoing a standard regulatory review and will close upon receipt of approval.

PioneerRx, an innovator and leader in pharmacy software for community pharmacy, will join other leading brands that are part of the RedSail Technologies family – QS/1®, Integra®, PUBLIQ® Software, and PowerLine®.

"We are determined to transform pharmacy and adding PioneerRx to our family of brands will help accelerate our efforts to develop one of the most clinically advanced and profitable pharmacy networks in the country," commented RedSail Technologies, LLC CEO, Kraig McEwen. McEwen continued, "PioneerRx's track record speaks for itself – tremendous growth, delighted customers, and best in class service. We are thrilled for them to become part of the RedSail family."

"PioneerRx is excited about the opportunity to become part of RedSail Technologies as our company continues to drive amazing solutions that are revolutionizing independent pharmacy. PioneerRx's mission is to save and revitalize independent pharmacy and we believe teaming up with RedSail Technologies will accelerate our ability to do this," said Jeff Key, PioneerRx President and CEO.

Jeff Key and the PioneerRx leadership team will continue to lead the PioneerRx organization, with operations in Irving, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. RedSail Technologies, LLC is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina with operations in Anacortes, Washington.

Goldman Sachs served as the exclusive financial advisor to PioneerRx and assisted in structuring and negotiating the transaction on its behalf. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to PioneerRx. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to RedSail Technologies.

About RedSail Technologies

RedSail Technologies, LLC, offers innovative and comprehensive healthcare and governmental software solutions. It trailblazed the community and institutional pharmacy software markets more than 40 years ago and has competed in governmental software arena for 50 plus years. RedSail's mission is to empower its customers to serve their communities by being unwavering in its adherence to RedSail's corporate values – Forward-Thinking, One Team, Relationships, Tempo and Experts. Learn more about RedSail Technologies at www.redsailtechnologies.com

About PioneerRx

PioneerRx is committed to saving and revitalizing independent pharmacy. With unmatched customer support and continuous updates, PioneerRx Pharmacy Software equips pharmacies to thrive in a clinical, patient-centered future. By implementing suggestions from users and paving the way for leading industry trends, they empower pharmacies for continues success and improved patient outcomes. See why PioneerRx is the most installed independent pharmacy software: Visit www.pioneerrx.com.

