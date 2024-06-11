RedSense Recognized as a Top 10 Threat Intelligence Solution Provider by Enterprise Security Magazine

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSense is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Enterprise Security Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Threat Intelligence Solution Providers" in their June edition. This prestigious recognition highlights RedSense's commitment to providing proactive cybersecurity through highly actionable intelligence.

In its cover story, Enterprise Security Magazine emphasizes RedSense's unique ability to combine various types of threat intelligence with network telemetry, all without the need for additional hardware or software. This powerful combination allows RedSense to identify truly relevant threats and make them directly actionable for their clients. By integrating these advanced technologies, RedSense ensures that organizations are well-equipped to face the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

One of the key differentiators of RedSense's approach is its adaptability. The solution can be finely tuned for large, sophisticated threat intelligence groups, providing them with direct data access and the tools needed to stay ahead of potential threats. Alternatively, RedSense is available as a service for smaller organizations and those that prefer to augment their current staff with outside expertise, ensuring they receive top-tier threat intelligence without impacting their existing systems or personnel.

"We are honored to be recognized by Enterprise Security Magazine as a top threat intelligence provider," said Dave Montanaro, CEO of RedSense. "This accolade is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering cutting-edge, actionable intelligence to organizations of all sizes and sophistications. Our goal is to empower our clients with the information they need to protect their digital assets effectively."

For more information about RedSense and its comprehensive threat intelligence solutions, please visit www.redsense.com .

About RedSense

RedSense is a leading provider of threat intelligence solutions, specializing in proactive cybersecurity through actionable intelligence. By integrating diverse types of threat intelligence with network telemetry, RedSense helps organizations identify and respond to truly relevant threats effectively. RedSense caters to both large and small organizations, offering customizable solutions and services to meet the unique needs of each client.

SOURCE RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence