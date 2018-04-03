RedShelf and McGraw-Hill Education Strengthen Relationship with New Inclusive Access Agreement

While RedShelf and McGraw-Hill Education have been working closely together since 2014, this agreement formalizes the collaboration between RedShelf's inclusive access platform offering and McGraw-Hill Education's affordable digital learning solutions, including McGraw-Hill Connect®, that have been shown to improve student outcomes. As inclusive access gains momentum throughout the higher ed community, the strengthening of this relationship will provide more affordable and more engaging experiences for students.

"As we continue to build and expand the RedShelf inclusive access program, it only made sense to formalize and deepen our partnership with one of the industry's leading providers of digital learning materials," said RedShelf CEO and co-founder Greg Fenton. "McGraw-Hill Education's focus on affordability and improving student performance aligns with the foundation RedShelf was built on."

"We're excited to expand our work with RedShelf to reduce costs for students and make it easier for them to access crucial learning materials," said Bill Okun, President of Higher Education at McGraw-Hill Education. "Hundreds of colleges across the country are starting or expanding inclusive access programs and this collaboration will make the process even easier for institutions, instructors and students."

Through this collaboration, RedShelf will integrate McGraw-Hill Connect courseware and content into participating colleges' learning management systems and other core platforms. In addition to providing more affordable, digital course materials, RedShelf and McGraw-Hill Education are using teaching and learning data to improve student performance and engagement.

ABOUT REDSHELF

Chicago-based RedShelf is a leading provider of affordable digital learning materials helping to improve teaching and learning through technology. In collaboration with strategic partners, publishers, institutions and campus bookstores, RedShelf streamlines the discovery and distribution of digital textbooks and digital course content for all students. For more information, visit www.about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT McGRAW-HILL EDUCATION

McGraw-Hill Education is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill Education has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions available in more than 60 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

