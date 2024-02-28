RedShelf Appoints Rob Holland as CEO, Signals New Growth Phase

Greg Fenton, now Board Chairman, passes CEO baton to experienced technology leader.

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf, the innovation leader in course materials solutions, today announced that tech industry veteran Rob Holland has been named the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Tech industry veteran Rob Holland has been named the RedShelf’s new Chief Executive Officer. Holland joined RedShelf as President in January 2023 after successfully scaling multiple technology companies in the ad tech, martech & eCommerce industries.

"RedShelf's mission is to improve education through technology," shared co-founder and outgoing CEO Greg Fenton. "So, we chose an experienced technology leader with a deep commitment to education to steer RedShelf into the next chapter. RedShelf has already revolutionized the way students get course materials, and we are just getting started. Rob's deep understanding of our business, fresh industry insights, and commitment to our values make him the right leader as we enter our next phase of our growth."

Greg Fenton and Tim Haitaian founded RedShelf to reduce course material cost and improve access through innovative digital technology. Under Fenton's leadership, the company grew from a startup to a major player in the higher education market and a significant driver of the acceptance of digital textbooks and student access programs. Fenton will now serve as RedShelf's Board Chairman, focusing on strategy, innovation, and industry relations.

Rob Holland joined RedShelf as President in January 2023 after successfully scaling multiple technology companies in the ad tech, martech & eCommerce industries. Over the last year, he has played a pivotal role in the company's success. As President, Holland led the development & implementation of the RedShelf Cascading Access™ course materials delivery platform – driving significant growth and operational excellence.

RedShelf is well-positioned for continued growth under the new leadership structure with differentiated new technology, a robust pipeline, and marquee university customers. The Board of Directors, along with the entire RedShelf team, is excited about this new chapter and fully supports Greg and Rob in their new roles.

"I am deeply honored to lead RedShelf as its CEO and am excited about the future," concluded Holland. "We have an incredible opportunity to build on the solid foundation Greg has established. I'm committed to driving our mission forward, innovating for our customers, and delivering even greater value to all of our stakeholders."

About RedShelf

RedShelf is the Innovation Leader in course materials solutions for higher education. We deliver digital course materials from 600+ publishers to over 1,400 institutions serving millions of students annually. RedShelf's Cascading Access™ course materials delivery platform offers students total access with total choice, furthering our mission "to improve education through technology." 

Media Contact: [email protected]
www.cascadingaccess.com

SOURCE RedShelf

