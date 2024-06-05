RedShelf Selected as Digital Content Distribution Provider to The Ohio State University

Inclusive Access lowers costs by offering digital copies of selected textbooks.

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf, the innovation leader in course materials solutions, today announced that it has been selected by The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, to provide digital content distribution services for CarmenBooks, the university's digital-first, affordable course materials access initiative.

CarmenBooks is an Inclusive Access program that offers digital copies of selected textbooks for a fraction of the cost of a new, physical copy, as well as discounted access to publisher homework systems. Digital volumes are made available automatically to students by the first day of class. CarmenBooks was made widely available on campus in fall 2019.

RedShelf is the innovation leader in course materials solutions for higher education, delivering digital course materials from 600+ publishers to over 1,400 institutions serving millions of students annually. RedShelf's Cascading Access™ course materials delivery platform offers students total access with total choice, furthering its mission "to improve education through technology."

