RedShield appoints Cybersecurity veteran Kate Kuehn as Board Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShield, specialists in web application shielding, has announced the appointment of industry thought-leader Kate Kuehn as a board director.

Based in Chicago, Kuehn's appointment is part of RedShield's strategy to accelerate growth in the U.S; a push made possible by RedShield's USD$10M Series B funding last September. Her appointment follows that of fellow industry veteran James Carrigan Jr. to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), who recently joined the company from Verizon.

Kuehn joins RedShield from vArmour where she is currently Senior Vice President. Prior to this Kuehn was the U.S. CEO of Senseon where she focused on leading its business in the Americas. Over two decades, Kuehn has held roles including VP, CISO, and CEO at companies including BT Group plc, Verizon, and Wandera.

As a leader of some of the industry's first projects in DDOS, Ethernet as a network (CPA), SaaS and IaaS - and an active thought leader in Security and Advanced Network Technologies for nearly 20 years - Kuehn brings significant gravitas to the New Zealand-born business.

Commenting on her appointment, Kuehn said, "I have long been an admirer of RedShield, and am honored to be joining the board. The necessity for dynamic, relationship focused security has never been greater. As digital transformation rapidly becomes a reality for many organizations, the need for greater Application Resiliency has taken center stage and RedShield is a unique leader to shield our new connected world."

Andy Prow, CEO at RedShield commented, "Kate is a trusted advisor in the industry and we're delighted to welcome her to RedShield. As our business gains momentum in the U.S., her decision to join us further reinforces our confidence in our product and vision. Her connections and fresh perspective on emerging trends within cybersecurity will fuel our growth even further."



Kuehn is an experienced board director, holding positions on several boards including the Cyber Education Foundation, and as an advisory board member at Senseon, Wolf Hill Group, and CYR3CON.

For more information on RedShield www.redshield.co

About RedShield

RedShield makes vulnerabilities in web applications vanish without touching a single line of application code. Our software shields enable you to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and speed to market by removing the holes cybercriminals seek to exploit. Founded in New Zealand, owned and operated by an experienced team of penetration testers and security technologists, we have become known for taking on the security challenges that no one else will.

