RedShift BioAnalytics Launches HaLCon™ Analyzer, Providing Simple and Accurate On-Demand Protein Titer Measurements for Bioprocess Development and Manufacturing

RedShiftBio introduces the HaLCon Protein Analyzer, the first fit-for-purpose liquid chromatography (LC) system designed specifically to provide quick, easy, and accurate protein titer measurements for biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. , June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShift BioAnalytics (RedShiftBio) today announced it was launching the HaLCon Analyzer, an advanced, fit-for-purpose, liquid chromatography platform designed to provide protein titer results equivalent to traditional protein A, HPLC with a faster, easier, and more cost-effective platform method. The HaLCon Analyzer integrates seamlessly into any bioprocessing suite without disrupting existing workflows or equipment and requires no chromatography expertise.

"The HaLCon Analyzer fills a key gap in the tools available to scientists and technicians in bioprocess development and manufacturing, allowing protein titer to be measured far more routinely and easily than ever before," said Julien Bradley, CEO of RedShiftBio. "HaLCon makes it possible for users without advanced HPLC training to obtain an equivalent protein titer measurement in under five minutes right at the point of need, allowing far more efficient use of bioprocess reactors and freeing up valuable HPLCs and highly trained analysts to run more complex experiments."

Protein titer measurements are a key parameter to monitor bioprocess reactors but until now, obtaining them has required sending samples for analysis by HPLC, often requiring many hours or even days before results are returned. Now, users without chromatography experience can get extremely accurate titer measurements on-line or at-line in minutes, generating actionable results and optimizing the utilization of the bioreactors. This allows far more efficient use of resources and can lead to significant cost savings. 

Key features and benefits of the HaLCon Analyzer include:  

  • LC technology correlates closely with gold-standard HPLC measurement
  • Flexible manual or automated sampling
  • Easy-to-use, streamlined operation requiring minimal user training
  • Sample-to-answer in just five minutes
  • Compact design with convenient plug-and-play consumables

The company is making the HaLCon Analyzer available for shipment immediately in North America, Europe, and Asia and has already successfully installed early versions of the instrument in multiple sites globally. 

For more information, please visit www.redshiftbio.com/products/halcon

About RedShift BioAnalytics
RedShiftBio is a forward-thinking technology company providing novel life science analytical platforms, reagents, software, and services to leading biopharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. The company has developed a powerful new analytical technique, Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS), that provides in-depth biomolecule structural information in a single automated analysis. RedShiftBio also offers the HaLCon Analyzer, a fit-for-purpose protein analyzer designed to provide easy and accurate protein titer measurements at the point of need. RedShiftBio is headquartered in Boxborough, Massachusetts.

