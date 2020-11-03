RedSky Brings Full E911 Compliance to New Cisco Webex for BroadWorks

With RedSky, your Cisco Webex for BroadWorks environment will be 100% compliant with all E911 legislation from day one. Tweet this

RedSky Technologies can provide full E911 coverage for every single mobile user, as businesses begin to take full advantage of Webex for BroadWorks collaborative capabilities. In addition to providing E911 coverage no matter where your employees may be working, RedSky offers your business complete compliance with rapidly approaching federal E911 legislative deadlines.

Jerry Eisner, VP of Public Safety at RedSky Technologies states,

"It is of utmost importance that businesses treat employees equally when it comes to 911. Whether an employee is at the office, at home or on the road, emergency services must arrive at the correct location in the most efficient way possible. This is not a luxury. Providing your employees with E911 coverage is now required by federal legislation as a part of both Kari's Law and the RAY BAUM Act. With RedSky, your Webex for BroadWorks environment will be 100% compliant with all E911 legislation from day one."

Currently, BroadWorks platforms support static 911 coverage. However, when adopting Webex for BroadWorks, your 911 solution must carefully consider support for mobile devices such as laptops, tablets, and cell phones. With RedSky's complete FIND, ROUTE, NOTIFY™ solution, your Webex for BroadWorks environment will be able to locate any emergency caller whether on or off premise, route the 911 call to the appropriate Public Safety Answering Point, and notify any security or administrative personnel.

RedSky makes E911 Easy. We're a verified Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner, available on the Cisco Global Price List. RedSky E911 solutions seamlessly integrate with your Cisco environment. If you are ready to jumpstart your path to federal E911 compliance and true E911 coverage for the mobile enterprise, get this FREE eBook to kick off your project: Fast Track to E911 Compliance Handbook.

About RedSky

RedSky is the leading provider of on-premise and cloud-based E911 solutions with more customers, more technology, and more experience than any other provider. More than a million workers, students, guests and visitors rely on RedSky for E911 protection. RedSky integrates with legacy and UC platforms, providing 100% compliance with current E911 legislation.

SOURCE RedSky Technologies Inc.