RedSky Expands Reach with E911 Interoperability Testing for Microsoft Teams

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSky Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of E911 Certification testing with Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing approved Session Border Controllers (SBC's). These SBC's include Ribbon, Oracle, and Audio Codes. This testing was completed in conjunction with tekVizion, which provides independent validation of interoperability between elements in business communication solutions. RedSky can now offer its 100% cloud based E911 solution to service providers, resellers, and enterprises for their Microsoft Teams Direct Routing customers.

"RedSky continues to invest in the manufacturer certification of our products and services so that our customers can purchase and deploy with confidence," offered Jerry Eisner, ENP, Vice President, Public Safety. RedSky's certified products and services support the major UCaaS providers bringing our customers into compliance with current Federal and State regulations.

