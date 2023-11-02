RedStone Logistics Named a 2023 Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL Provider

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedStone Logistics (redstonelogistics.com) recently announced its recognition for the third consecutive year as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication.

Annually, the editorial team at Inbound Logistics meticulously selects the Top 100 3PLs from an ever-growing list of providers. This process involves in-depth personal interviews, online research, and a comparison of all gathered data against the global supply chain and logistics challenges faced by their readership.

Felicia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics, remarked, "Inbound Logistics editors chose RedStone Logistics as a 2023 Top 100 3PL Provider because it has enabled supply chain excellence by offering best-in-class solutions in optimizing supply chain and transportation operations."

RedStone leverages proprietary methods to pinpoint opportunities for process design and automation, strategic procurement, and continuous improvement. A customized approach for every client includes supply chain solutions that increase visibility, drive efficiency, and lower costs.

RedStone President Jim Ritchie commented, "Being recognized on the Inbound Top 100 list for the third year in a row is a testament to our team's dedication. This unwavering commitment to designing tailored logistics solutions helps elevate our client's performance amidst ever-evolving supply chain challenges."

RedStone is a unique, third-party logistics company specializing in improving supply chain effectiveness and efficiencies. Founded by logistics industry veterans with over 100 years combined experience, RedStone has expertise in managing supply chains of all sizes and complexities. The result is increased customer satisfaction and lower supply chain costs. RedStone Logistics: Pursuing Supply Chain Perfection. More information is available at redstonelogistics.com.

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

