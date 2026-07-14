RedStone Logistics Named an Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL Provider for Sixth Consecutive Year

Continued recognition reflects RedStone's ability to deliver customized transportation solutions, measurable results and sustained supply chain performance

OLATHE, Kan., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RedStone Logistics, a provider of customized transportation management, freight brokerage and supply chain consulting solutions, has been named a 2026 Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider by Inbound Logistics. This marks the sixth consecutive year RedStone has earned a place on the publication's prestigious list.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors evaluate hundreds of logistics providers before selecting 100 companies with the capabilities, flexibility and expertise to solve complex supply chain challenges. The annual list recognizes providers that deliver scalable solutions, operational excellence and measurable value for shippers.

RedStone's continued recognition reflects its commitment to helping clients reduce transportation costs, improve service, increase visibility and continuously optimize performance.

"Being recognized for the sixth year in a row reflects the consistency of our people, our approach and the results we deliver," said Jim Ritchie, CEO of RedStone Logistics. "We take the time to understand each client's operation, identify what is limiting performance and build a solution around their specific needs. This recognition belongs to our team and the customers who continue to trust us with their supply chains."

RedStone combines experienced logistics professionals, advanced technology and data-driven analysis with a highly personalized approach. Working as an extension of each client's team, the company designs and manages transportation strategies aligned with service requirements, financial goals and long-term growth.

Through strategic procurement, carrier management, process automation, analytics and continuous improvement, RedStone helps organizations gain greater control over the shipment lifecycle and build more efficient, scalable transportation operations.

"Technology and data are essential, but they are most valuable when paired with people who know how to turn information into action," Ritchie added. "Our clients need a partner that understands their business, anticipates challenges and remains accountable for improving performance."

The recognition provides independent validation of RedStone's ability to adapt to changing market conditions while delivering measurable results and building long-term client relationships.

The complete 2026 Top 100 3PL Providers list is published by Inbound Logistics as part of its annual 3PL coverage.

About RedStone Logistics

RedStone Logistics provides customized transportation management, freight brokerage and supply chain consulting solutions to manufacturers and supply chain leaders across North America. RedStone combines industry experience, technology and data-driven analysis to help clients reduce costs, improve service, increase visibility and optimize transportation performance. Big enough to make an impact and small enough to know its customers, RedStone's experts think like operators and execute like partners. Learn more at redstonelogistics.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is a leading supply chain and logistics publication. Its annual Top 100 3PL Providers list recognizes logistics companies with the expertise, capabilities and adaptability to meet the evolving needs of shippers.

Media Contact:

Keri Olson

Director of Marketing

RedStone Logistics

[email protected]

913-998-7913

SOURCE RedStone Logistics