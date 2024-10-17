RedStone Logistics Ranked 38th On The Kansas City Fastest-Growing Companies List For 2024

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedStone Logistics (redstonelogistics.com), a leading provider of solution-based supply chain optimization and third-party logistics services, has announced its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Kansas City Fast 50 list of fastest-growing companies. RedStone Logistics secured the 38th position on the list, reflecting its impressive growth and performance in the logistics industry.

The Kansas City Business Journal (KCBJ) Fast 50 is a list of the 50 fastest-growing companies headquartered in the Kansas City Metro area. The 2024 list is based on average revenue growth from 2021 through 2023 and includes both public and private companies.

Jim Ritchie, CEO and founder of RedStone Logistics, commented on the recognition: "Being ranked 38th on the Fast 50 list is a tremendous honor for RedStone. This milestone is a direct result of our team's dedication to exceptional service and our clients' trust in our ability to deliver innovative supply chain solutions. As we grow, we remain focused on providing value for our clients and expanding our capabilities in the logistics space."

With a revenue increase of 58.88% during 2023, RedStone Logistics continues to expand its footprint with both domestic and international clients. The company's success is built on its commitment to innovative, client-focused logistics solutions that help businesses optimize supply chains and enhance operational efficiency.

About RedStone Logistics

RedStone is a unique, third-party logistics company specializing in improving supply chain effectiveness and efficiencies. Founded by supply chain and logistics industry veterans, RedStone has expertise in managing supply chains of all sizes and complexities. The result creates higher customer satisfaction and lower supply chain costs. RedStone Logistics: Pursuing Supply Chain Perfection. More information is available at redstonelogistics.com.

Media Contact:

BDY-PR

913-814-8638

[email protected]

SOURCE RedStone Logistics