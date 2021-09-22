RedSwan CRE Offers $320 Million in Real Estate for Purchase with Dogecoin

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSwan CRE, the leading commercial real estate (CRE) tokenization platform, today announced that two digital-asset deals on its Marketplace will accept Dogecoin as payment in addition to regular USD fiat and stablecoins pegged to the USD. Investments can be made through the company's platform, powered by advanced blockchain technology, for a secure process.



Invest with Dogecoin RedSwan.io

"We are excited about bringing this exclusive investment opportunity to Dogecoin holders," said RedSwan CRE chief executive officer, Ed Nwokedi. "RedSwan CRE recognizes that cryptocurrency payments are becoming the favored way to transact in the digital economy and is putting its support behind the ecosystem. Dogecoin is one of the fastest growing coins in the space with strong name recognition and popularity. It is on the cusp of transitioning from a "meme coin" to legitimate institutional and transactional use cases. With this initiative, RedSwan CRE is doing its part to accelerate that evolution by providing educational value towards building wealth."

The Lakehouse Oakland and the Apollo Apartments projects are now accepting Dogecoin. Lakehouse is a 270-unit, multi-family luxury high-rise development located on Lake Merritt and within walking distance to Downtown Oakland. The Apollo Apartments is a new development project in Edmonds, a high demographic suburb of Seattle. Apollo is a 251-unit, EPA and NGBS Green certified building and designed to meet new work-from-home demands. The combined equity raise for these two deals through the RedSwan CRE platform is $36 million; $20 million for Lakehouse and $16 million for Apollo. New investors who come in will be invested alongside established, blue-chip institutional investors who have already committed capital to these properties.

Investors interested in the two properties can obtain more information and can express interest at www.redswan.io. The closing of these deals will occur once total allocations of the equity tokens are reached. This investment is open to US Accredited Investors under Regulation D and International Investors under Regulation S.

Founded in April 2018, RedSwan CRE is a blockchain based marketplace that leverages tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of commercial real estate, making investments more affordable. Sponsors and private investors now have early liquidity options through issuance and tradability of asset-backed digital securities. Drawing on the team's deep expertise in real estate, finance and technology, RedSwan CRE is providing leading edge capital market solutions for the $75T global industry. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

