RedSwan CRE Opens First $300M Tranche of Commercial Real Estate to Investors

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSwan CRE, the leading commercial real estate (CRE) tokenization platform, today announced their first tranche of Class A & B properties, $300M of a total of $2.5B (USD), are now being offered to major investors. Investments can be made through the company's platform powered by advanced blockchain technology, allowing for a more secure investment in CRE. This is the first public offering of security token offerings (STOs) at this scale.

"No other blockchain-based CRE company has created this much product of high-quality properties to the blockchain as digital securities," said RedSwan CRE chief executive officer, Ed Nwokedi. "Adoption happens faster when the options for CRE investments are larger. By adding 25-50 properties in various locations and yields, the opportunities for investors to participate significantly increases."

Historically, smaller investors weren't permitted or invited to participate in major $20M+ projects because the price of entry was too high, making it a challenge to access higher-quality investments. By Investing with RedSwan CRE's platform, customers can invest alongside major institutional companies with similar or exact search terms. With the first tranche now available, investors will have freedom of liquidity.

By using blockchain, the crowdfunding impact will allow investors to reduce the initial investment cost, allowing them to diversify their capital into multiple projects instead of one, without the historical requirement of holding them for 3-10 years before exiting. Based on SEC regulations of Reg D investors, only accredited investors can participate in RedSwan CRE's STOs.

Recently, RedSwan CRE partnered with Coinbase to provide their 25M+ customers with a seamless transfer from cryptocurrency to real estate-backed digital securities. The first of its kind offering created more transparency, confidence, and quality for those investing with RedSwan CRE. The company only accepts USDC stable coin, which is easily transferable through Coinbase.

About RedSwan CRE

Founded in April 2018, RedSwan CRE is a blockchain-based marketplace that leverages tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of commercial real estate, making investments more affordable. Sponsors and private investors now have early liquidity options through the issuance and tradability of asset-backed digital securities. Drawing on the team's deep expertise in real estate, finance, and technology, RedSwan CRE is providing leading-edge capital market solutions for the $54T global industry. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

