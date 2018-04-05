Redtail Technology Establishes Atlanta as East Coast Headquarters to Accommodate Growth

The 12,800 square-foot office is located in West Atlanta's tech and creative hub in the Ellsworth Office Lots. True to Redtail's culture, the building is dog and eco-friendly and includes bike parking, electric charging stations for cars and direct access to private outdoor space. The new structure is also home to market and café Star Provisions and Bacchanalia, one of Atlanta's top-rated restaurants. Christian Devlin, first vice president at CBRE, represented Redtail in the office lease transaction.

"Our employees are our greatest asset, which is why Redtail is committed to building and creating the best possible work environment for our team," said Redtail CEO Brian McLaughlin. "We attribute our explosive growth to our warm company culture, talented employees and the unparalleled service and offerings we provide to financial advisors. With this expanded footprint, we're also excited to attract Atlanta's top talent while continuing our mission of being the employer of choice and helping financial advisors reach their goals every day."

The establishment of the Atlanta headquarters is further evidence of the company's rapid growth nationwide. Last year, Redtail purchased and built out their West Coast headquarters in Sacramento, California, and leased a new office for their sales team in Chandler, Arizona. Since the Company's founding 15 years ago, Redtail has grown to over 100 employees servicing more than 90,000 advisors and staff users around the country.

In 2018, Redtail will be hiring 30 support, DevOps and training executives, and over the course of the next few years, the firm will continue to expand its hiring efforts. The construction will commence immediately and Redtail will be fully operational in Atlanta by the summer. For more information on Redtail, including available positions, please visit www.redtailtechnology.com.

About Redtail Technology

Founded in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the industry's most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona and Georgia. For more information, visit www.redtailtechnology.com.

