REDTIGER Celebrates 4 Years of Innovation with #CamGood4Fun Giveaway

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REDTIGER, a prominent brand under TANLINK TECH LLC and a leading innovator in automotive safety technology is proud to celebrate its 4th anniversary, marking a journey of rapid growth, innovation, and unwavering commitment to driver safety.

Since its establishment in 2020, REDTIGER has been dedicated to providing comprehensive safety solutions for drivers. The brand's core mission has been evident from its first product launch, the F7N series dash cam, which set new standards in functionality, ease of installation, and user-centric design.

"Our journey over the past four years has been driven by a singular focus: enhancing driver safety through innovative technology," said Jonny Don, CEO of REDTIGER. "From our first F7N series to our latest voice-controlled F4 dash cam, we've consistently prioritized user experience and technological advancement."

To celebrate this milestone, REDTIGER is launching an exciting 3-round giveaway #CamGood4Fun on Instagram from July 12-26, 2024.

The anniversary sales event will follow this schedule:

Amazon Sale: From July 10-17, 2024, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 38% on select REDTIGER products on Amazon.

Official Website Promotion: From July 12-26, 2024, a special $30 coupon will be available at www.redtigercam.com.

As REDTIGER looks to the future, the company remains committed to its mission of enhancing safety and capturing life's extraordinary moments. With a strong foundation built over the past four years, REDTIGER is poised for continued growth and innovation in the years to come.

For more information about the #CamGood4Fun giveaway and REDTIGER's products, please visit www.redtigercam.com.

About REDTIGER

REDTIGER is a young and innovative brand specializing in automotive electronics, particularly dash cams. Founded in 2020, the company has quickly established itself as a leader in the industry, known for its commitment to product quality, customer experience, and technological innovation. With a global presence in 74 countries and over 1 million satisfied customers, REDTIGER continues to redefine the industry with its groundbreaking products.

REDTIGER Media Contact:

Alex: [email protected]

SOURCE TANLINK TECH LLC