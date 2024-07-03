REDTIGER Unveils F4 - The Voice-Commanded Dash Cam with Intuitive Touch Screen Operation

DALLAS, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REDTIGER, a leading innovator in automotive electronics, is upgrading the driving experience with the launch of the highly anticipated F4 dash cam. This cutting-edge device seamlessly integrates voice control technology and an intuitive touchscreen interface, redefining convenience and safety on the road.

REDTIGER F4 Dash Cam

With simple voice commands, users can start and stop recording, capture photos, and turn off the screen without ever taking their hands off the wheel. It ensures maximum safety and convenience, enabling drivers to keep their eyes on the road. The F4 boasts a high-resolution touchscreen display with a vibrant and responsive interface, complementing the voice control functionality.

Despite its advanced features, the F4 dash cam boasts a compact and discreet design that seamlessly integrates into any vehicle's interior. Its sleek and modern aesthetic ensures a premium driving experience without compromising on functionality or visibility.

As our roads become increasingly congested and the risk of accidents rises, the need for reliable dash cams has never been greater." said Jonny Don, CEO of REDTIGER. "Traditional dash cams often require manual operation, which could be a distraction for drivers, especially novice drivers. This is where F4 dash cams come into play, offering a hands-free solution that prioritizes safety and convenience."

The REDTIGER F4 dash cam is now available for purchase through authorized retailers and the company's website. For more information about the F4 and REDTIGER's complete line of automotive electronics, please visit official website and Amazon.

About REDTIGER

REDTIGER is a leading manufacturer of innovative automotive electronics, dedicated to providing drivers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety, convenience, and overall driving experience. With a global footprint spanning 74 countries, REDTIGER has earned the trust of over 1 million drivers worldwide.

