REDTIGER Unveils the F77 Dash Cam Featuring Industry-First Dual 4K Camera Technology

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REDTIGER, a leader in automotive electronics, is excited to announce the launch of the F77 Dash Cam, a groundbreaking device that redefines the standards of video clarity and security for drivers. The F77 is equipped with industry-first dual Sony IMX678 sensors, enabling crystal-clear, dual-channel 4K video capture. The front camera records at an impressive 60fps, ensuring no detail goes unnoticed, while rear Ethernet support guarantees seamless connectivity.

REDTIGER F77 128GB DASH CAM

"Our F77 model marks a substantial breakthrough in dash cam innovation," said Jonny, CEO at REDTIGER. "While the market has predominantly focused on enhancing the front camera, we've recognized the equal importance of rear recording. Through extensive market research, we've heard the clear demand from consumers for higher rear camera clarity. With the F77, we aim to deliver a distinctive and more reliable and secure experience that addresses these needs, ensuring comprehensive coverage for drivers."

Utilizing advanced Sony Starvis 2 pixel technology and HDR capabilities, the F77 provides clear recordings even in low-light conditions, ensuring visibility of important details at all times.

Meanwhile, the F77 boasts unparalleled reliability, ensuring critical moments are always captured, even during intense collisions. Its advanced 128GB of built-in eMMC 5.1 storage technology offers reliable data storage, eliminating the need for external SD cards and enhancing the security of recorded footage. The eMMC storage technology provides a remarkable 400% improvement in write speeds compared to traditional SD cards, along with an extended 10-year lifespan.

User convenience is prioritized with 12 voice commands and touch control for intuitive operation, while seamless 5.8GHz Wi-Fi enables lightning-fast data transfer. With its comprehensive feature set, including built-in GPS and parking mode, the F77 sets a new standard for dash cam performance and user experience.

The REDTIGER F77 is now available for purchase starting on the REDTIGER website and Amazon.

[email protected]

