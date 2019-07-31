"Envision an organization that has implemented the best practices of proactive eDiscovery. Rather than scrambling to find data when a lawsuit looms, they have followed comprehensive information governance strategies," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Thus, they can respond to eDiscovery requests quickly while minimizing costs incurred through data collection and review."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Reduce Costs and Respond Quickly with Proactive eDiscovery."

"Companies that fail to implement adequate retention and disposal policies may find themselves with too much information. In eDiscovery, the majority of costs occur during review, where fees are typically assessed per gigabyte of data to be analyzed. Masses of redundant and obsolete data quickly drive up costs."

Minimize Challenges with Information Governance

"Instead of reacting in a frenzy to requests for eDiscovery, smart organizations practice information governance, the foundation of proactive eDiscovery. An effective information governance strategy addresses issues such as:"

"Data categorization and storage – Know where your data resides and who owns it. Classify and organize data so that you can find it quickly."

"Data retention and deletion – Understand the data compliance regulations for your industry and set retention policies accordingly."

Office 365 eDiscovery Tools

"Organizations that have completed Office 365 migration can use Microsoft's built-in tools to help them conduct proactive eDiscovery. Through the Office 365 Security and Compliance Center, for example, administrators can retrieve data based on keywords, custodians and other specifications."

The Right Resources at the Right Time

According to the author, the best time to prepare for litigation is now, long before a court order appears. The consultants and project managers at Messaging Architects can help organizations develop sound information governance. And with deep knowledge of Office 365 and other pertinent technologies, they can assist business leaders in tapping into the benefits of proactive eDiscovery.

Related resource information:

5 Business Benefits of Office 365 Migration

Avoid Cyber-Hoarding with Effective Email Organization

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

SOURCE Messaging Architects