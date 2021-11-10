Reduce Image & Video Size - HitPaw Compressor

1. Compress Image & Video Effortlessly

HitPaw Compressor is designed to help people reduce the size of files so that they can be stored on the device or uploaded to the social media. It allows you to downsize your image or video easily while in the meantime, you can choose the quality and format you want before compressing.

2. Shrink Image Files

In the Image part, users can add image in jpg, png, bmp, gif format to begin their process. 5 files are allowed to be uploaded and compressed at the same time in the free trial. For the one who need to process more pictures, you may purchase the application for more service. After the HitPaw Compressor done its work, users can see the "state" about how much space has been save. What's more, users can also check the comparison pictures and the place that store the processed files in the "Operation" column.

3. Downsize Video Files

In the Video part, formats such as MP4, WMV, AVI, FLV, MOV, MKV are supported. Similarly, 5 files are allowed to be chosen and processed at the same time and to enjoy more services like being able to adjusting the FPS, the resolution, etc., you may purchase it. The highlight is that the file size of the uploaded one is not restricted, which means users can compress any video of any length they like. When HitPaw Compressor done its work, users can see the "state" shows how much space has been save as well as some other information about the file. And the format for output is optional.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Compressor is now compatible with Windows expect Win11 and its pricing starts from 12.99 per month, 19.99 per year to 29.99 for the lifetime. For more information checking, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-compressor.html.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

