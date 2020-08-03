Reduce Joint Stiffness and Muscle Pain With CBD-Enhanced Balms

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help athletes overcome the stiffness and muscle pain associated with golf and tennis, Simply CBD FL has developed a cooling muscle balm enriched with CBD. By combining many of the most effective pain-reducing ingredients available in other over-the-counter balms with the inflammation fighting properties of CBD, Simply CBD FL's CBD Freeze Balm offers golfers and tennis players a chance to avoid many of the unpleasant side effects of strenuous workouts.

CBD For Golf & Tennis

Over the last several years, more and more anecdotal evidence, as well as evidence from medical studies, have shown that CBD and other cannabinoids found in the hemp plant act in ways similar to other anti-inflammatory substances. By combining non-psychoactive CBD with other natural ingredients, including the cooling and relaxing sensation of menthol, CBD Freeze Balm can help tennis players, golfers, and other kinds of athletes prevent or reduce aches and strains.

"We've had tons of great feedback from our customers that the Freeze Balm has helped them feel better when they're sore, and it has helped them stay more active. When you feel better, you're more likely to keep going out and doing the things you love to do," said Paul Blasko, the owner of Simply CBD FL.

While most people play golf or tennis to relax or because they enjoy the challenges of the sport, both tennis and golf players are susceptible to a variety of injuries. Golfers and tennis players commonly experience knee, shoulder, and back pain, tendonitis, and problems with rotator cuffs. Many of these injuries are caused by repetitive motions, improper technique, and a failure to adequately warm up before playing, as well as age and other health factors.

In order to help treat or prevent injury, using a CBD balm as a part of your warmup can both help one feel better, it can also help athletes solidify and stick to a pre-workout routine that will further prevent injury. Simply CBD FL recommends applying a small amount of their balm to the areas which are most likely to experience pain or tenderness before stretching. It is also safe to use during a round of golf or a tennis match, and using it again following a match can make the period after activities far more comfortable by limiting inflammation.

Simply CBD FL has a number of CBD products for people who love to play sports, exercise, or who work physically demanding jobs. If you deal with muscle stiffness or pain, our CBD products may be able to help you feel better. From balms, lotions, roll-on gels, and bath bombs to tinctures, edibles, and capsules, Simply CBD FL has created products that work to meet the unique tastes and needs of nearly everyone. To ensure that you will never run out of their CBD-infused products when you need them most, Simply CBD FL offers a subscription program that will automatically send you a resupply on a set schedule. All of the CBD in our products comes from hemp grown and harvested in the United States.

