Reduce Supply Chain Delays in Life Sciences Manufacturing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, discover strategies to mitigate supply chain delays, deficiencies and disruptions in life sciences manufacturing. Attendees will learn how to enhance forecast accuracy, logistics precision and operational efficiency across complex global supply chains. The featured speakers will share actionable insights to optimize cost-to-service, inventory costs and labor-to-revenue ratios. Attendees will gain real-world examples of overcoming communication gaps and carrier constraints through multi-enterprise orchestration.

Toronto, ON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the life sciences industry, supply chains are no longer just about moving products, they're about ensuring precision, compliance and resilience in an increasingly complex global landscape. Delays caused by CMO alignment challenges, data gaps, communication issues and carrier constraints can lead to costly disruptions. This webinar explores strategies for improving supply chain efficiency through multi-enterprise orchestration, stronger forecast accuracy, logistics precision and operational performance.

Attendees will learn how to optimize key metrics like cost-to-service, inventory costs and patient outcomes while navigating the unique challenges of life sciences manufacturing. The featured speaker will also explore real-world insights and actionable strategies to future-proof supply chain operations.

Register for this webinar to learn how supply chain efficiency can reduce delays and improve life sciences manufacturing performance.

Join Simon Bowes, Corporate Vice President, Industry Strategy – Manufacturing, Blue Yonder, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reduce Supply Chain Delays in Life Sciences Manufacturing.

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Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

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