Reduce the risk of water heater emergencies with planned replacement

Harts Services recommends tankless water heaters and helps Pacific Northwest homeowners avoid sudden equipment failure

TACOMA, Wash., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing and electrical company founded in 2013, urges homeowners to take steps to avoid the expense and inconvenience of emergency water heater replacement.

The sudden or unexpected breakdown of a water heater unit may lead to high utility bills, property damage and the loss of irreplaceable personal items such as photos, documents and collectibles. A planned replacement, when necessary, can result in improved performance and efficiency and reduce costly ongoing minor repairs.

"A cold shower in the morning can come as a shock, but that's not the worst thing that can happen when your water heater breaks down unexpectedly," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "Regular maintenance and routine repairs can extend the life of your equipment, but eventually every water heater will need to be replaced. Recognizing when it's the right time to install a new water heater can improve efficiency, reduce the risk of emergency breakdown and ensure peace of mind."

Hart recommends homeowners consider the following factors when deciding whether to continue maintaining their current water heater or installing a new unit:

Age: In most circumstances, water heater units can last for a decade or more with proper maintenance. After about 10 years, homeowners should calculate the cost of ongoing maintenance and upkeep with the advantages of a new unit, including fewer minor repairs, improved efficiency, new technology and greater reliability.

Repairs: Frequent minor repairs can add up in a short amount of time. Lower utility and maintenance costs often help offset an investment in a new water heater.

Efficiency: Newer water heaters will generally operate more efficiently than older units. Installing a modern high-efficiency unit in place of an older heavy-duty water heater can lead to substantial energy savings.

Personal demand: A growing family, home addition or new appliances can affect how much hot water your family needs. If your older unit struggles to meet your home's demand, a newer high-capacity water heater may supply your needs more efficiently and reliably.

Hart suggests all area homeowners explore tankless water heater technology in the event of a scheduled water heater replacement.

"Tankless water heaters offer a range of benefits that make them an attractive option for most homeowners," he said. "They provide a constant supply of hot water while using less energy, so you get upgraded performance at a lower cost, with less impact on the environment. Tankless water heaters also take up less space and in general require less maintenance and last longer. They are changing the game for home water heating solutions."

Harts Services provides critical plumbing services, including emergency plumbing, bath and kitchen plumbing, water lines, water heater repair and installation, sewer line repair and installation, trenchless sewer repair, drain clearing, sump pump repair and installation, and more. Harts Services also offers top-notch electrical services, including breakers, circuits, outlets, lighting, EV charge stations, generators, and more. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

