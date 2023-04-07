Reduce Your Pets' Carbon Pawprint With Eco-Friendly Products, Courtesy of American Pet Products Association Members

STAMFORD, Conn., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Month, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is sharing the latest eco-friendly products to help pets and pet owners prioritize sustainability in their everyday lives. From sustainably sourced litter to toys made from recycled materials, APPA is helping pet owners make responsible purchasing decisions to ultimately make a positive impact on our planet.

"Pets can have a drastic impact on the environment, and it is our responsibility as pet owners to be globally minded," said APPA President and CEO Peter Scott. "Earth Month is the perfect time for pet owners to evaluate their current choice of pet products and explore some of the latest eco-friendly alternatives on the market."

Read on for a list of the best sustainable and environmentally friendly products for pets and pet owners, courtesy of APPA members:

Toys – Make playtime greener with toys designed with the environment in mind. For dog parents searching for eco-friendly toys, check out the Comfy by Aquael Woody ECO line , Spot Love the Earth Dog and Cat Products and Grrreen™ Dog Toys , all made from recycled materials. Consider Jax & Bones Jerry the Giraffe Rope Dog Toy , hand tied and dyed using non-toxic vegetable dyes or the Dharma Dog Karma Cat Line , made from natural, biodegradable materials with biodegradable packaging.

Food and Treats – Keep your pet and the planet healthy with food and treats designed to create a positive impact on the environment. Treats like Portland Pet Food Company's Bacon Brew Biscuits are made with upcycled spent grains repurposed from local Portland breweries. If you're in the market for a training treat, check out 100% plant-based Bright Planet Pet Better Bac'n Training Treats , with each bag sold supporting planting a tree. For cat parents, try Solid Gold Pet's Felines Favorites Variety Pack , which features seafood sourced from fisheries that are Marine Stewardship Council-certified or engage in fishery improvement projects.

Waste Products – Cleaning up your pets' waste is vital to a healthy ecosystem. Take sustainable waste management one step further with environmentally friendly products to make clean-up simple. Metro Paws' biodegradable Poopy Packs will degrade up to 25% within a month, while their poop bag dispenser, The Poopcase , is plant-based, 100% compostable and available in 12 colors.

Cleaning Products – Green cleaning products are a great option for your home and planet Earth. If you're looking for an eco-friendly solution to clean up pet messes, look no further than the ALZOO Concentrated Based Stain & Odor Remover . The enzyme-based stain and odor remover pivots away from single use plastic with a one ounce concentrated refill that makes 32 ounces of product by simply adding water at home.

Beds and Crates – Pet bedding and crates can have a surprisingly high impact on the environment, given that they go through regular wear and tear that often results in their residence in landfills. Check out the Jax & Bones Fern Lounge Bed or the Dharma Dog Karma Cat Pet Bed for pet beds made from eco-friendly and sustainable materials. If you're in need of a durable transport cage, try the Moderna GATEWAY , a reliable carrier designed for ergonomic comfort for your pet and made from 98% recycled plastic.

Litter – When making changes to support a more sustainable lifestyle, your animal's litter box is the perfect place to start. If you're looking for litter that's biodegradable and made from recycled materials, check out Fresh News Cat Litter or Small Animal Litter made with 100% post-consumer recycled paper. Or, consider brands with commitments to sustainability, like sWheat Scoop's Multi-Cat Cat Litter , with every purchase contributing to their commitment to stop the equivalent of over 6 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean in 2023 (in collaboration with Plastic Bank). Tidy Cats Naturally Strong Cat Litter , made with simple, natural ingredients like activated charcoal for powerful odor control, comes in packaging with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic and Sustainable Forestry Initiative certified materials.

Grooming Products – Make grooming more eco-friendly with products that contribute to a healthier planet. earthbath® Plant-Based Grooming Wipes , made with 79% less plastic than their previous hard tub packaging, are the perfect option to keep your pet and the environment looking their best. The wipes are also vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and cruelty-free.

For more information, product samples, images or interview opportunities, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958. APPA membership includes nearly 1,000 pet product manufacturers, their representatives, importers and livestock suppliers representing both large corporations and growing business enterprises. APPA's mission is to promote, develop and advance pet ownership and the pet product industry and to provide the services necessary to help its members prosper. APPA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following APPA Gives Back initiatives: Pets Add Life (PAL) , the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) , Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) Pets and Vets Program , the Pet Advocacy Network and Pet Care Trust and Pets in the Classroom . Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Peyton Burgess

[email protected]

919.277.1168

SOURCE American Pet Products Association