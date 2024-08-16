Reduce Your Use This National Thrift Shop Day at Goodwill®

Shop or Donate To Give Items and People in Your Community New Lives

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17th, National Thrift Shop Day, Goodwill encourages shoppers to celebrate the thrill of searching for unique and affordable vintage items at thrift stores and the added joy of extends the life of usable items so fewer things go into landfills. At Goodwill, the positive impact of thrifting goes even further because the sale of donated items funds employment and job training programs in local communities.

Goodwill has been a leader in reuse for more than 120 years, making every effort to sell, repurpose or recycle donations locally with multiple retail channels. These include more than 3,300 retail stores, outlet stores as well as ecommerce sites, so that donated goods are kept in circulation longer. Last year, Goodwill diverted 4.3 billion pounds of used goods from landfills to give them a second life.

Goodwill's mission is to provide people with the support they need to empower themselves and thrive through training, development and employment opportunities. Every day, Goodwill helps nearly 400 people find a good job. In 2023 alone, Goodwill helped more than 1.7 million people access employment and support services. Goodwill employment centers provide convenient access to tools, technology, training and support for those looking for work in a variety of industries.

"This year, on National Thrift Shop Day, I want to bring attention to Goodwill's dual purpose of helping people in our communities thrive while also preserving the environment," said Steve Preston, President and Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill Industries International. "Our approach to sustainability is truly circular: we embrace environmental stewardship by preserving the value of donated goods, and through our mission programs, we help people in our communities with obstacles to employment transform their lives."

Goodwill recently re-launched its New Lives campaign, featuring inspirational stories from a diverse range of people who have accessed Goodwill services, paired with real donations from Goodwill stores across the country that made stories like theirs possible.

To find your local Goodwill store or donation center, visit www.goodwill.org/locator

Goodwill® is the largest nonprofit workforce development network in the country. It works to enhance the quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the Power of Work®.

For more than 120 years, Goodwill organizations across North America have helped people find jobs, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from working. There are 154 local Goodwill organizations that assist people through a variety of employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. Thousands of people receive employment and other human services through Goodwill, and in 2023, local Goodwill organizations helped more than 1.7 million people build skills, access resources and advance their careers.

Goodwill sells donated items in more than 3,300 outlet and retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through online marketplaces. The revenue creates job placement and training programs to help people earn paychecks and build their careers.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org.

