Reduced Fat Cereals Gain Traction: Players Include Dean Foods, General Mills, Kellogg and Mondelez Global

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reduced Fat Cereals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for reduced fat cereals is expected to experience notable growth, with estimations indicating an increase from $12.6 billion in 2022 to a projected size of $18.3 billion by 2030.

This growth trajectory is underpinned by a steady CAGR of 4.8% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Insights

Segment Growth: The reduced fat cereals market is expected to witness significant growth in segments such as Cheerios, projected to record a CAGR of 5.5% and reach $9.2 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Geographical Dynamics: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to achieve impressive growth with a projected market size of $4.1 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by a robust CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Impact: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is expected to exhibit growth at an approximate CAGR of 3%.

Prominent Market Players

  • Arla Foods Inc.
  • Crowley Food LLC
  • Danone S.A.
  • Dean Foods
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Kellogg Co.
  • Mondelez Global LLC
  • Nestle S.A.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.
  • The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

99

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$12.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$18.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.8 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Reduced Fat Cereals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

