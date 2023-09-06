Reduced Fat Cereals Gain Traction: Players Include Dean Foods, General Mills, Kellogg and Mondelez Global

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reduced Fat Cereals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for reduced fat cereals is expected to experience notable growth, with estimations indicating an increase from $12.6 billion in 2022 to a projected size of $18.3 billion by 2030.

This growth trajectory is underpinned by a steady CAGR of 4.8% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Insights

Segment Growth: The reduced fat cereals market is expected to witness significant growth in segments such as Cheerios, projected to record a CAGR of 5.5% and reach $9.2 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Geographical Dynamics: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to achieve impressive growth with a projected market size of $4.1 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by a robust CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Impact: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is expected to exhibit growth at an approximate CAGR of 3%.

Prominent Market Players

Arla Foods Inc.

Crowley Food LLC

Danone S.A.

Dean Foods

General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg Co.

Mondelez Global LLC

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

