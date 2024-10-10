REDUCED RADIATION PROTON THERAPY OFFERS HOPE DURING BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ProCure Proton Therapy Center shares the inspiring story of Laura, a breast cancer patient who navigated her diagnosis with courage and resilience. Laura's journey highlights the critical role of reduced radiation exposure proton therapy in delivering targeted treatment—offering hope for many battling this disease.

Initially diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer despite keeping up with her annual mammograms, doctors found a type of tumor in her breast that tends to hide behind organs and evades detection in routine screenings. At first, oral chemotherapy and hormone pills appeared to contain the cancer. Unfortunately, it was soon discovered that she also had a brain tumor. After its removal, it was found that her breast cancer cells had metastasized to her brain, and that's when she turned to ProCure Proton Therapy Center.

Laura began her proton therapy sessions using ProCure's state-of-the-art cyclotron, monitored by expertly trained oncologists, which worked to treat the cancer cells in her brain.

"I looked forward to coming," she said, "I really did! Because everybody was so nice, and the treatment was actually pleasant."

Laura's treatment at ProCure allowed her to continue her fight against cancer with fewer side effects, even continuing to work during her treatment.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy that uses protons to deliver precise doses of radiation to the tumor while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. This precision is especially crucial for the breast region due to its proximity to many vital organs, including the heart and the lungs. For breast cancer patients like Laura, this can reduce the risk of complications, which are common concerns with traditional radiation.

Laura continues to receive regular monitoring, and she looks back on her treatment with a sense of gratitude.

"You were their priority," she said of her team at ProCure. "They paid attention. They noticed you when you walked in. They acknowledged you. They said hello. Proton therapy is just one piece of my puzzle. But it was really nice."

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the importance of early detection, continued research, and advanced treatment options, ProCure remains dedicated to empowering patients with access to cutting-edge, lower risk proton therapy.

