Reducing Downstream Bottlenecks with Pre-packed Chromatography Columns, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how outsourcing column packing can support more scalable and efficient manufacturing strategies. Attendees will learn how downstream processing bottlenecks are driven by intensified upstream titers, rising complexity and the labor burden of traditional column preparation. The featured speaker will share how pre-packed and outsourced column preparation models can improve readiness, reduce variability and support more predictable campaign execution. Attendees will discover why packing strategy must match resin chemistry to protect reproducibility, resin lifetime and manufacturing timelines. The speaker will share how strategic pre-packed partnerships can support manufacturing agility, responsive lead times and cost control.

Toronto, ON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Column packing is often treated as a routine task, but at scale, it can become a critical bottleneck, impacting timelines, cost of goods and operational flexibility. This talk explores the case for outsourcing column packing as a strategic capability, including key considerations when evaluating external partners and how this approach can support more agile and scalable manufacturing operations.

The featured speaker will share practical examples across small- and large-scale operations, highlighting challenges associated with difficult-to-pack resins and how a modular, service-based approach can help address these constraints while reducing operational burden. In addition to operational benefits, this webinar will examine the often-overlooked economic opportunity of resin recovery, demonstrating how even modest gains can translate into meaningful cost savings across a manufacturing network.

Register for this webinar to learn how outsourcing column packing can improve operational flexibility, reduce internal burden and support scalable manufacturing strategies.

Join Jason Corbiere, Key Account Manager, Eastern Region, Astrea Bioseparations, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 10am EST (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reducing Downstream Bottlenecks with Pre-packed Chromatography Columns.

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