Reducing The Impact Of Hurricanes Starts With A Better Roof, IBHS Says

"Investing a few hundred dollars in a stronger, sealed roof can save homeowners thousands of dollars after a strong storm or hurricane. More than saving money, a FORTIFIED Roof can save a family the hassle of being displaced from their home by keeping the roof on and the rain out," says Roy Wright, President and CEO of IBHS.

The FORTIFIED Roof program is built on those three easy steps. FORTIFIED Roof provides superior protection for a home by creating a system designed to better withstand high wind and repel heavy rain. FORTIFIED Roof keeps the roof on and water out of your home.

"FORTIFIED Roof gives a family the best protection from wind and rain by creating a system of defenses to keep rain out," says Fred Malik, Managing Director of FORTIFIED Products. "The three components work together to make a home more resilient and empower homeowners with the confidence their home is ready for any forecast."

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at DisasterSafety.org.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

Related Links

www.disastersafety.org

