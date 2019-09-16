Reducing The Impact Of Hurricanes Starts With A Better Roof, IBHS Says
Event will showcase 3 easy steps to better protecting your home from wind, heavy rain
RICHBURG, S.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reducing property damage from wind and rain begins with three easy steps. On Tuesday, September 17, 2019 the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS®) will demonstrate the impact those three steps can have on the lives of homeowners anywhere high winds blow - nail it down; seal it up; lock it in.
Using wind data from Hurricane Florence, IBHS will recreate eyewall conditions of the category 1 storm inside the large test chamber. A furnished duplex will demonstrate the difference between a standard roof and the stronger FORTIFIED Roof™.
"Investing a few hundred dollars in a stronger, sealed roof can save homeowners thousands of dollars after a strong storm or hurricane. More than saving money, a FORTIFIED Roof can save a family the hassle of being displaced from their home by keeping the roof on and the rain out," says Roy Wright, President and CEO of IBHS.
The FORTIFIED Roof program is built on those three easy steps. FORTIFIED Roof provides superior protection for a home by creating a system designed to better withstand high wind and repel heavy rain. FORTIFIED Roof keeps the roof on and water out of your home.
"FORTIFIED Roof gives a family the best protection from wind and rain by creating a system of defenses to keep rain out," says Fred Malik, Managing Director of FORTIFIED Products. "The three components work together to make a home more resilient and empower homeowners with the confidence their home is ready for any forecast."
About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)
The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at DisasterSafety.org.
