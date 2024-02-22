Reducing Waste and Managing Commitments Top Key Priorities for FinOps Practitioners

News provided by

FinOps Foundation

22 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

FinOps Foundation's Annual State of FinOps Survey Reflects Maturing FinOps Practices, Impact of Economic Pressures, Increasing Priorities of Automation and the Impact of AI/ML Costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of FinOps, today released research showing that reducing wasted cloud spend is the number one priority for FinOps practitioners in the past year. The fourth annual State of FinOps survey also found that 'ensuring executive support and organizational alignment' is seen as what is most needed to overcome that challenge.

We saw some major shifts in the data this year: for the first time in four years, the focus moved away from 'empowering engineers to take action on costs.' Now, the top priorities are reducing waste, managing commitment discounts, and improving cost forecasting.

The cost of using Artificial Intelligence, which didn't surface in previous State of FinOps surveys, is a rising concern, primarily for those spending $100M+ annually in the cloud. While some are looking to leverage AI in their practices, the immediate concern is how to manage the growing cost of AI services offered by the cloud service providers. "AI, rather than initially helping, is actually starting to negatively impact cloud bills for large spenders and is directly impacting margins due to increased spending in the cloud," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "This survey will help the Foundation better understand practitioners so we can improve education and other initiatives to help FinOps practitioners get the most value out of the cloud to drive efficient growth."

The survey included 1,245 respondents from over a thousand companies, ranging from small to massive, with an estimated combined annual cloud spend of $55 billion.* On average, the respondents spent $44 million annually on cloud initiatives.

Key survey findings include:

  • Compute spend continues to be the most optimized. Practitioners are starting to look into additional areas of spend, such as storage, databases, and containers, however there is still more room for improvement.
  • After reducing waste, managing commitment-based discounts was the No. 2 priority, cited by 43% of respondents, up from just 7% of respondents a year ago.
  • Forecasting returns high on the list of priorities for organizations, signaling a need to achieve predictability in cloud spend.
  • AI/ML is not yet impacting smaller organizations, however large spenders see it as an increasing priority.
  • Small to medium-sized companies are looking to use more automation, while large enterprises—often with more mature FinOps practices—are shifting their focus to unit economics.

The global economy is having an impact on FinOps, and cloud efficiency is clearly top-of-mind for organizations. FinOps teams are enabling companies to get the most value out of their cloud spend, driving innovation through experimentation with technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, but FinOps practitioners are looking for more support from the wider organization and executive team.

For more information, read the Foundation's full perspective on the State of FinOps 2024.

*Based on the middle range of reported spend

About the FinOps Foundation
The FinOps Foundation is a non-profit trade association focused on advancing the people who manage the value of cloud. It is made up of tens of thousands of FinOps practitioners, service providers and cloud technology providers including those in 48 of the Fortune 50. Grounded in real-world stories, the FinOps Foundation delivers connections to peers, certification, and open source best practices through programs like FinOps Certified Practitioner, the annual FinOps X conference, a FinOps Certified Enterprise program, and FOCUS (FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification).

Media Contact 
[email protected]

SOURCE FinOps Foundation

Also from this source

FinOps Foundation Announces CloudBolt as a Premier Member

FinOps Foundation Announces CloudBolt as a Premier Member

The FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of FinOps,...
Fidelity Investments Achieves FinOps Foundation's Enterprise Certification

Fidelity Investments Achieves FinOps Foundation's Enterprise Certification

The FinOps Foundation, a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of FinOps,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.