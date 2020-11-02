Reduction in Components Size and Increasing Need for Flexible Packaging to open Growth Avenues for Anti-static Films Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anti static films are coated with an antistatic agent coating and are used to guard products and components from damage during transportation. It is a feasible alternative to rigid packaging.

Technological advancements across various sectors have led to the minimization of the materials, especially in the electronics circuitry. The decrease in the component size is eventually reducing the spacing between circuits and microscopic insulators. To protect these components from damage, anti-static films are necessary. Hence, this aspect may bring promising growth prospects for the anti-static films market during the tenure of 2020-2030.

These films are extensively useful across the food production sector. A lot of dust emanates during the food production process. There is a possibility of the formation of an unattractive dusting layer on the products. An anti-static film can avoid dust attraction, thus keeping the food void of any dust and also making it visually appealing. Thus, the magnifying usage of anti-static films across the food and beverage industry may bring immense growth prospects for the anti-static films market during the forecast period.

After conducting exhaustive research on all the factors related to growth, the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) prognosticate the global anti-static films market to expand at a CAGR of 5.9 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The humungous demand for electronic and electrical products across the globe is pushing the anti-static films market toward growth. The prodigious growth of the pharma sector due to the novel coronavirus pandemic may also prove to be a promising growth aspect for the anti-static films market.

Anti-Static Films Market: Key Revelations

The bags and pouches packaging segment is expected to account for more than 45 percent of the market share during the assessment period

On the basis of material type, Polyethylene is extrapolated to register a CAGR of 6.4 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030

Asia Pacific's anti-static films market is expected to dominate the scenario through the tenure of 2020-2030

may expand at a CAGR of 7.2 percent between 2020 and 2030 India and China expect to harness maximum growth for the anti-static films market in Asia Pacific

Anti-Static Films Market: Growth Accelerators

The booming electronics industry and the rising influence of the anti-static films market in the electronics industry may prove to be a game-changer.

Escalated spending on entertainment and gaming devices due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the anti-static films market

The heightening preference for flexible packaging across various industries may prove to be a beneficial growth factor for the anti-static films market

How Will Automotive Sector Invite Growth Prospects for Anti-Static Films Market Despite COVID-19 Outbreak?

During the pre-COVID era, the major growth generator for the anti-static films market in terms of end-use was the automotive industry. The booming automotive sector was bringing immense growth prospects for the anti-static films market. As COVID-19 struck across the globe, the production facilities were shut and the automotive production was stopped. This led to a decrease in demand for anti-static films for a short period.

As soon as the lockdown restrictions were eased, the production resumed and the sales of vehicles are increasing at a rapid rate. People prefer private transport over public transport to reduce the risk of transmission. This is leading to an increase in the sales of automobiles. Hence, this aspect may accelerate the growth of the anti-static films market.

Global Anti-static Films Market: Segmentation

By Material Type

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyvinyl Chloride

By Application

Bags and Pouches

Tapes

Clamshells

Wraps

Liners

By End-User

Electrical and Electronics

Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices

Automotive Parts

Food and Beverages

By Geographic Scope

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

