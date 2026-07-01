Reducto Deep Extract Ranks First Overall in LongExtractBench, an Independent Benchmark for Complex Document Extraction

micro1 evaluation highlights Reducto's performance on long, dense, high-field-count document extraction

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reducto, the leading agentic document platform, today highlighted results from a new independent benchmark, LongExtractBench, released by micro1 evaluating document extraction systems on complex, production-style workloads.

micro1 released an independent benchmark evaluating document extraction systems on difficult, high-field-count workloads. Reducto Deep Extract ranked first overall.

The benchmark was designed to test common documents in enterprise workflows: long, dense files with hundreds of pages and thousands of fields, where extraction systems must balance accuracy, recall, latency, robustness, and failure rate. These workloads are often where standard benchmarks fall short, despite representing many of the highest-value use cases in finance, insurance, healthcare, legal, and other document-heavy industries.

In the benchmark, Reducto Deep Extract achieved 99.6% recall, 99.6% precision, 99.3% leaf accuracy, and 0 failures, ranking first overall across the evaluation. It was also the only provider to reach 100% coverage.

"Enterprise document extraction is not solved by just getting simple cases right," said Adit Abraham, CEO Reducto. "Teams need systems that can extract all required information across the full range of real-world documents, without timing out or failing when the workload becomes dense. This benchmark reflects the kinds of cases customers actually care about in production."

The results reinforce Reducto's focus on building document intelligence infrastructure for complex, business-critical workflows. For organizations automating document-heavy processes, high recall and low failure rates are essential: a system that misses fields or fails on long documents can break the downstream workflows it is meant to power.

Read the full benchmark here .

About Reducto

Reducto is the leading agentic document platform for AI teams and enterprises building production document workflows. Reducto helps organizations parse, understand, and extract data from complex documents with the accuracy, reliability, and scale required for business-critical use cases.

SOURCE Reducto