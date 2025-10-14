Reducto Raises $75M Series B to Define the Future of AI Document Intelligence

Leading AI document intelligence platform secures new funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, bringing total funding to over $100M in less than one year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reducto, the leading AI document intelligence platform, announced a new $75M Series B funding round. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from existing investors Benchmark, First Round Capital, BoxGroup, and YCombinator. This follows the company's April 2025 Series A round of $24.5M and brings Reducto's total funding to date to $108M.

Reducto’s co-founders, CTO Raunak Chowdhuri and CEO Adit Abraham, are driving the next generation of intelligent document processing.

Since its founding two years ago, Reducto has pioneered a new standard for document understanding by combining traditional optical character recognition (OCR) with modern Vision-Language Models (VLMs), enabling systems to read documents as a human would. Building on that foundation, the company has continued to push the frontier of how companies interact with unstructured data with releases for advanced parsing, splitting, structured document extraction, and the industry's first AI document editing API.

"Documents contain some of the most valuable data in most industries—from healthcare to finance to logistics. Yet until now, they've been a bottleneck for making AI useful for real enterprise use cases," said Adit Abraham, co-founder and CEO of Reducto. "Our vision is to build the trusted layer that connects messy, real-world data with language models—so that AI can reason over the world as it really is, not just the text that's clean and easy."

Since announcing their Series A 5 months ago, Reducto's monthly processing volume has grown by more than 6x, processing close to a billion pages of data for many of the world's leading technical teams. Customers range from fast growing AI-native startups, including Harvey, Rogo, and Scale AI, to global financial institutions and Fortune 10 enterprises. These companies rely on Reducto to handle their most complex and mission-critical document workflow, such as, converting pdfs with redlines to text in legal workflows, extracting complex charts for financial due diligence, or high-stakes figure extraction for healthcare decisions.

"Reducto has become a magic ingredient that modern AI companies build with when it comes to large scale document workloads," said Jennifer Li, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "The team not only anticipated the rise of vision language models, they've continuously pushed the field forward with first-party research, elegant product experience and robust infrastructure that enterprise customers love."

Reducto's platform already powers the end-to-end lifecycle of unstructured data, and creates LLM-ready inputs for any use case. These capabilities are delivered through both a developer-friendly API and Reducto Studio, an interactive workspace for building, evaluating, and deploying pipelines.

Reducto is now making reliable document ingestion available to everyone building with AI. The company announced that it's introducing a new flexible pricing structure for startups and innovators who want access to the same best-in-class infrastructure used by leading enterprises. These options lower the barrier for early-stage teams and researchers, helping them start fast today, and grow with Reducto as their dedicated ingestion team for the long run.

The $75M Series B funding will accelerate development across model research and product capabilities, and scale the company's adoption across both enterprise and the next generation of AI teams. "Our current customers love us for our best-in-class accuracy, and we intend to continue pushing the frontier of document intelligence for them." said Raunak Chowdhuri, co-founder and CTO of Reducto.

"Reducto is at the inflection point every ambitious builder dreams of—where the technology is proven, the market demand is exploding, and the opportunity to make an impact is massive," said Chetan Puttagunta, General Partner at Benchmark. "If you've ever wanted to join a company right as it defines a new category, this is that moment. Reducto is becoming the indispensable infrastructure layer for AI, and the people who join now will help shape how the world's most important industries adopt this technology."

To learn more, visit https://reducto.ai or explore open roles at https://reducto.ai/careers .

About Reducto

Reducto is the most accurate solution for turning complex documents into AI-ready inputs. The team from MIT built state of the art vision models that read documents like humans do, solving a critical bottleneck for AI teams working with unstructured data. Reducto enables reliable AI processing of sensitive documents like medical records and financial statements with the accuracy and reliability necessary in production environments.

Having processed over a billion pages for leading enterprises, and backed by $108M in funding, Reducto has quickly become the leading platform for AI document intelligence.

