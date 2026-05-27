Reducto Named to Redpoint's 2026 InfraRed 100

Annual InfraRed Report Highlights the Companies Shaping the Future of Cloud Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reducto, the leading agentic document platform, today announced it has been named to Redpoint Ventures' 2026 InfraRed 100, an annual list recognizing ascendant private companies that are building the foundational infrastructure powering the next wave of AI innovation.

Reducto NASDAQ feature.

Redpoint is a venture capital firm that has invested at the leading edge of platform shifts for decades, backing generational companies like Snowflake, Twilio, Ramp, Stripe, HashiCorp, and Netflix. Redpoint launched the InfraRed 100 in 2023 to recognize emerging companies building the backbone of the AI era across developer tools, security, data, enterprise platforms, and beyond.

"The next wave of AI will be defined by agents that can reason and act across real enterprise data," says Adit Abraham, CEO of Reducto. "At Reducto, we're building the agentic document platform that gives AI teams the accuracy, speed, and control they need to turn these documents into AI-ready, production-scale workflows".

To commemorate its fourth year, Redpoint is convening InfraRed 100 founders at SFMOMA for an evening of celebration and intimate discussion of the next chapter to come in the AI era. The full list of InfraRed 100 honorees - and Redpoint's perspective on the enabling layer powering AI adoption at scale and the year to come - is available here.

About Reducto

Reducto is the agentic document platform for leading AI teams who demand enterprise performance at scale. They provide a comprehensive toolkit for working with documents the way a human would, combining custom in-house and leading frontier models to power efficient and accurate document workflows.

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint Ventures partners with founders redefining how people live and work through technology. Since 1999, Redpoint has invested across seed, early, and growth stages in companies including Snowflake, Stripe, Twilio, HashiCorp, Ramp, Netflix, Looker, and Nubank. The firm manages $7.0 billion across multiple funds. Learn more at redpoint.com.

SOURCE Reducto