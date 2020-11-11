RÉDUIT Launches Breakthrough Skinpod Technology For Supercharged, Sustainable Skincare

Available now on RÉDUIT.com , the range consists of two device options, the RÉDUIT Spa and RÉDUIT Spa Gold and the Skinpods™ CARE and PRO Lines which feature different ground-breaking treatments that will help you achieve a flawless, glowing and hydrated complexion without the thickeners, binders and fixatives typically found in other skincare products.

RÉDUIT's CEO Paul Peros comments that it was time to supercharge the most effective ingredients in skincare with a revolutionary delivery system: "Skincare is an industry that is constantly evolving and we see new ingredients and products being marketed everyday. Yet people are still applying products using their hands - something that has been done for years and years. With the RÉDUIT Spa device we developed a whole new way to apply skincare - one that will enable people to get the most out of the ingredients and reduce product waste. Our revolutionary ultrasonic magnetic misting system creates a micro-film that is easily absorbed by skin and highly concentrated."

Additional information on the range can be found below:

RÉDUIT SPA DEVICES

RÉDUIT Spa - $199

RÉDUIT Spa Gold - $299

SKINPODS ™ CARE LINE

Hydroboost Skinpod™ - $29.90

Hydrating skin treatment

Precision Shield Skinpod™ - $29.90

Anti-pollution skin treatment

SKINPODS ™ PRO LINE

Ageless Mist Skinpod™ - $39.90

Anti-aging skin treatment

Pearl Diffusion Skinpod™ - $39.90

Brightening skin treatment

Clear Dew Skinpod™ - $29.90

Clear skin treatment

About RÉDUIT:

In French "Réduit" means "reduced." We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify eﬃcacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty.

RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday.

Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.

