DANBURY, Conn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RedWave Technology, an innovative homeland security technology company, today announces the receipt of a $14M purchase order from the United States Postal Inspection Service. The Inspection Service is responsible for protecting the United States Postal Service, securing the nation's mail system and ensuring public trust in the mail. Postal Inspectors within the Inspection Service's Dangerous Mail Investigations Program are specially trained to recognize the common characteristics of suspicious mail and are highly proficient in the use of state-of-the-art screening equipment.

RedWave Technology Awarded $14M Purchase by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to Help Protect the Nation's Mail

After a competitive process in which the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, one of the largest users of portable infrared spectrometers in the United States, evaluated several FTIR spectrometers, the ThreatID from RedWave Technology was selected.

Jon Frattaroli, CEO of RedWave Technology stated, "It's an honor that RedWave's ThreatID was selected by the Inspection Service to help protect the nation's mail and our country as a whole. The ThreatID was developed to identify thousands of different threats, and we believe that the ThreatID will significantly expand the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's ability to identify harmful materials that may find their way into the mail system."

RedWave Technology is a Homeland Security company whose mission is to Protect Our Nation by developing technology for America's first line of defense. We pride ourselves on being innovators of modern advancements and new developments to continue to push the boundaries of what is currently utilized by those who keep our great nation safe.

Contact: Skylar Agnello

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(860) 999-1003

https://redwavetech.com/

SOURCE RedWave Technology

Related Links

https://redwavetech.com/

