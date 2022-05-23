RedWave Technology Introduces the XplorIR: the Only Handheld System That Can Identify Up to 5,500 Gases in Seconds

DANBURY, Conn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeland security company RedWave Technology is introducing the XplorIR, the most innovative gas-identification system specifically developed for today's emergency response missions.

Identify 5,500 gases at low PPM levels in less than 20 seconds with the XplorIR. Visit Here to learn more: https://redwavetech.com/xplorir/ Detect and identify thousands of chemicals at low ppm concentrations in less than 20 seconds with the RedWave XplorIR. The XplorIR is for HotZone usage with continuous, automatic gas detection with no consumables necessary.

The XplorIR can identify over 5,500 gases at low part per million (ppm) concentrations. It is the first handheld FTIR identification tool with this breadth and sensitivity. The lightweight device can be used on scene, measuring the gas at its source. The XplorIR can identify many dangerous gases, including toxic industrial compounds (TICs), flammables, corrosives, industrial gases, and many other chemicals at operationally relevant levels.

Jon Frattaroli, CEO of RedWave Technology stated, "Teams around the country told us that they needed technology that could quickly and accurately identify a wide range of toxic gases. This capability gap directly affects their ability to quickly mitigate threats. We undertook the development of the XplorIR with the simple focus of creating a chemical analyzer that could keep responders and their communities safer from dangerous gases."

While teams have many tools to detect an unknown gas, there is no compelling technology that allows responders to quickly identify a gas with a high level of accuracy. With the XplorIR, emergency response teams can quickly identify exactly what gas they are encountering so they can develop a mitigation plan.

John Seelenbinder, Director of Product Development at Redwave added, "The core technology behind the XplorIR is FTIR spectroscopy; it has been used for more than 20 years in homeland security applications. Advancements in both optical design and computational algorithms provide unprecedented performance, allowing operation in the most rigorous conditions. The XplorIR was designed for emergency responders with significant input from emergency response teams around the country."

Seelenbinder explained that emergency response teams never know what they are going to encounter and they need to be prepared for an unbelievably wide range of threats, whether it's common industrial gas or even a large-scale terrorist event.

"Identification of the dangers present is a fundamental need in emergency response. The XplorIR now allows chemical identification of gases with a speed and simplicity never before achievable," Frattaroli said.

RedWave Technology also builds the ThreatID, a portable chemical threat identifier that can identify thousands of gas, powder, and liquid threats all in one device. It has been the fastest-growing FTIR-based threat identifier for the past three years.

About RedWave Technology

RedWave Technology is a Homeland Security company whose singular mission is to protect America and our allies from intentional and accidental chemical threats.

