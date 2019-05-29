RedWeek Teams Up with Affirm to Help Travelers Vacation Now and Pay Later

SEATTLE, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedWeek.com, the largest online community for timeshare rentals and resales, announced a new partnership with Affirm that will give travelers the flexibility to pay for their vacation rentals in simple, monthly installments.

RedWeek's integration with Affirm makes vacationing easier and more affordable than ever, giving members the ability to split up payments on a schedule that best suits their needs. Travelers can check eligibility for a loan online before booking their next trip and, after entering five simple pieces of information, receive a real-time decision without impacting their credit scores.

Once approved, travelers can optimize their monthly payments to fit their financial needs by selecting a repayment term of six, 12 or 18 months. Travelers are then shown the exact amount they'll owe each month with the interest displayed in simple dollars, rather than as a hard-to-calculate percentage. For example, a $2,000 timeshare rental at 10% APR spread out over six months would cost $343.12 per month, totaling $2,058.74. Plus, there are no hidden or late fees.

"We understand that vacations can be expensive. So, we wanted to offer a new financing option to our members that didn't require a high credit card balance," says Maurice Aubrey, President of RedWeek. "We decided to partner with Affirm because of their transparent and streamlined loan approval process."

Affirm is available at RedWeek now. To learn more, travelers can visit https://www.redweek.com/?aff_fm=t .

About RedWeek.com

RedWeek.com is the largest online marketplace for timeshare rentals and resales. Travelers around the world can enjoy resort-condo amenities at by-owner prices. The company provides a platform for timeshare owners to easily rent and sell their units, and also stay informed of important owner issues. RedWeek offers both DIY and full-service options, with verification and payment protection. The company has an A+ Better Business rating and receives regular mentions in major media outlets such as USA Today, Kiplinger, and the LA Times.

About Affirm

Affirm was founded with a goal to create honest financial products and services that empower consumers and improve lives. Our goal is to revolutionize the banking industry to be more accountable and accessible to consumers. Today, Affirm provides millions of shoppers an alternative to traditional credit cards at the point of sale, giving them the flexibility to buy now and make simple monthly payments for their purchases. Unlike payment options that have compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers upfront exactly what they'll pay each month — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 2,000 merchants to give shoppers the option to pay with Affirm at checkout including well-known brands across retail including home furnishings, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, and more. Loans are made in partnership with Affirm's originating bank partner Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC.

SOURCE RedWeek.com

