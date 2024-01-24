RedWeek, the World's Largest Timeshare Marketplace, Announces its Top 25 Destinations for 2024

Sun Destinations Continue to Dominate and Bookings Are Up

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedWeek, the world's largest and most reputable community of timeshare owners and renters, is excited to reveal its red-hot list of Top 25 timeshare resorts for 2024. The list is based on last year's booking volume and inquiries from RedWeek's three million-strong audience. Like in previous years, sun, sand, and beach destinations dominate the Top 25.

Coming in at number one yet again is Marriott's Aruba Surf Club in Palm Beach, Aruba, which beckons guests with its family-friendly atmosphere, free Wi-Fi, and no resort fees. At number two and three are Marriott's Ko Olina Beach Club in Kapolei, HI, and Marriott's Newport Coast Villas in California, exchanging positions relative to last year.

Timeshare Rental Demand is Significantly Up

The analysis of RedWeek's booking trends also reveals that the popularity of timeshare vacation rentals is on the rise, with the marketplace observing a 25% year-over-year increase in bookings and a 33% uptick in rental revenues paid out to timeshare owners who list on RedWeek.com.

"I'm not surprised," says RedWeek President Maurice Aubrey. "Travel has only gotten more expensive in the last year and timeshare rentals represent excellent value, especially for families and groups. The units are often larger than standard hotel rooms and the amenities are unmatched. Plus, many of our accommodations are equipped with at least partial kitchens, meaning travelers can cook their own meals and save on dining out, which we all know adds up."

Timeshare amenities also often include access to spa and gym facilities, pools, concierge services, golf, and, in some cases, on-site dining and entertainment at prices that often beat the cost of staying at a standard hotel. With its vast inventory, RedWeek has availability even during peak travel seasons, like over Christmas and Spring Break, including at the properties in its Top 25.

RedWeek's Top 25 for 2024

While many properties and destinations on the Top 25 are no strangers to RedWeek's annual list, there were some surprises. Mexico saw gains for the first time since 2020, with the Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Resort & Spa returning to the leaderboard at number 20 after a short hiatus and The Royal Sands in Cancun moving up five spots to number 17.

Rounding out the in-demand destinations are properties in Florida, South Carolina, Bahamas, and Arizona, including The Westin Kierland Villas, making its Top 25 debut! As the lone cold-weather, ski-focused location on the list, Marriott's MountainSide at Park City, Utah held its own, climbing eight spots over last year.

Hawaii Strong

RedWeek's community continues to show its love and support to Maui following the tragic wildfires there last year, with many eager to return to Hawaii's second-largest island. Resorts in Ka'anapali Beach, many of which only re-opened in the fall, claimed six out of the 25 spots.

"Tourism is the backbone of Maui. Though travelers should always be respectful of the people and places they visit, it is particularly important as they return to this beautiful area of the world. We are so happy to see that the RedWeek community continues to support Maui and its recovery efforts," adds Aubrey.

A Win-Win Community for Travelers

On RedWeek, timeshare owners have a complete say over their timeshare rentals, allowing them to set the price and recoup costs for unused weeks.

"We do all we can to support our community, which is why we are the leaders in the timeshare rental space. From helping to market owner postings to features like our Verified & Protected badge, which confirms that all the details on the posting are correct, renting through RedWeek is effective, safe, and secure," says Jeff Zotara, Chief Marketing Officer of arrivia, RedWeek's sister company. With numerous properties on the platform belonging to brand-name resort groups like Marriott and Westin, renters can be confident about the quality of their accommodations, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience.

The complete list of RedWeek's Top 25 Resorts for 2024 can be found here.

About RedWeek.com

RedWeek connects travelers with timeshare owners in an online marketplace that rivals the experience of other travel booking sites. As the world's largest and most reputable vacation ownership community, RedWeek is a convenient, high-value travel booking resource and a trusted hub of information, reviews, and ratings for over 3 million people. RedWeek offers travelers a resort vacation experience at owner-direct prices and gives timeshare owners the opportunity to rent their unused weeks safely and securely or sell their timeshares. For more information, visit www.RedWeek.com.

