Redwire Acquires Oakman Aerospace, A Leading Digitally Engineered Spacecraft and Satellite Design Firm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire, a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has acquired Oakman Aerospace, Inc. (OAI) a leading provider of cutting-edge products and services related to digital engineering, spacecraft and satellite design and development, mission payload development, and data distribution services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Oakman Aerospace adds a critical capability in digital engineering that will significantly enhance our space infrastructure solutions," said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO of Redwire. "Their modular open systems architecture design and development approach and proprietary commercial off-the-shelf software suite is transforming the way future space capabilities are designed, developed, deployed and operated."

"Joining Redwire advances our strategic ambition to achieve the next level of growth and expand our technological innovation," said Maureen O'Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of OAI. "We look forward to leveraging these additional resources to enhance our capabilities and offer new products and services to our customers."

"This is an exciting opportunity to join an experienced team that is developing state-of-the-art space systems and hardware solutions that, combined with our leading digital engineering proficiencies, will expand our ability to provide world-class solutions to our customers for many years to come," said Stanley Kennedy, Jr., Co-Founder, President and Chief Systems Engineer of OAI. "We are eager to join Redwire and accelerate our competitive position as a provider of disruptive space-based technologies."

Based in Littleton, Colorado, OAI is a global provider of space solutions specializing in rapid and responsive, modular, and open-architecture space systems. The company's technology focus areas include modular open system architecture, rapid spacecraft design and development, and custom missions, payloads, and applications. OAI offers its customers tailored, innovative, and end-to-end capabilities, backed by a proven track record of successful deployments and operations, since its founding in 2012.

OAI marks the sixth acquisition by Redwire. Redwire has amassed an innovative portfolio of space infrastructure capabilities through the strategic acquisitions of Adcole Space, Deep Space Systems, Made In Space, Roccor, and LoadPath.

Redwire was formed in June 2020 by AE Industrial Partners, LP, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government services, power generation, and specialty industrial markets.

"Redwire has quickly positioned itself as a leader in space infrastructure solutions with an impressive portfolio of innovative capabilities and we are pleased to see this strong growth," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AE Industrial Partners. "OAI provides deep digital engineering expertise and a unique set of capabilities that will augment Redwire's technology portfolio and enable the organization to support a broader range of customer missions."

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP served as the financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as the legal advisor to Redwire. Fortis Law Partners LLC served as the legal advisor and Karsh & Co. and ReliAscent LLC served as financial advisors to OAI.

About Redwire

Redwire is a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

About Oakman Aerospace

Founded in July 2012, Oakman Aerospace, Inc. (OAI) is dedicated to providing cutting-edge products and services related to space systems architectures, spacecraft and satellite design and development, and mission payload and data distribution services. As a global provider of space-based solutions, OAI offers complete end-to-end capabilities for customers, teammates, and stakeholders. More information can be found at www.oak-aero.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government services, power generation, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Media Contacts:

For Redwire:

Austin Jordan

321-536-8632

[email protected]

For AE Industrial Partners:

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

[email protected]

or

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE Redwire; AE Industrial Partners