Redwire Announces State-of-the-Art Digital Engineering Laboratory to Enable Next Generation Space Architectures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire, a leader in mission critical space solutions for the next generation space economy, announced today initial operational capability for its investment in a first-of-its-kind digital engineering environment, the Hyperion Operational Space Simulation Laboratory (HOSS). The state-of-the-art facility leverages the full suite of Redwire digital engineering capabilities, including software- and hardware-in-the-loop configurations, to enable next generation space architectures and solutions, such as advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and cyber technologies.

"Digital engineering is a key area of growth for Redwire's strong portfolio of space infrastructure solutions, and we are well positioned to be a market leader through this significant internal investment in creating an unparalleled development environment designed to improve agility, lower technical risk and reduce cost for our customers," said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO of Redwire. "Redwire is fully committed to our investment in HOSS and we welcome government and industry partners to participate. HOSS provides the industry with a unique environment to prove out concepts, conduct rapid prototyping and de-risk complex systems using the best digital engineering has to offer."

HOSS will offer commercial space and national security space customers exclusive access to leverage Redwire's innovative digital engineering ecosystem for experimentation, concept exploration and rapid development of next generation space solutions while significantly reducing the risk of costly programs. This digital environment is built upon a Modular Open System Architecture, using common interfaces and standards that allow users to rapidly change out third-party components and systems. Additionally, HOSS captures physical systems and virtual processes to learn and automate, making testing and manufacturing more cost effective. Using commercial best practices, HOSS provides rapid and secure software development, enabling digital twins, improving cyber security tools and offering opportunities to speed delivery of new capabilities for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

"We have taken a highly innovative approach to develop HOSS and, through virtualization, this lab is accessible from remote locations, allowing distributed development and collaboration. This virtual environment and our space subject matter expertise are a powerful combination utilized to demonstrate high-fidelity future architectures and capabilities for our mission partners," said Stanley O. Kennedy, Jr., Chief Architect of Redwire. "HOSS will be the premier digital engineering framework designed to empower our customers with improved modeling and simulation to take on their most ambitious missions and enable rapid acquisition development to keep pace with threats, technology and innovation opportunities."

The announcement follows a recent successful demonstration of the company's Hybrid Space Architecture Laboratory Operational Environment (HALOE). HALOE allows users to simulate hybrid space architectures for advanced mission planning in support of complete JADC2.

Redwire currently maintains several active digital engineering programs that will fully integrate within HOSS, resulting in greater interoperability to support our customers' mission needs.

For more information on HOSS and Redwire's digital engineering programs, visit www.redwirespace.com.

About Redwire

Redwire is a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

SOURCE Redwire