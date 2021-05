Redwire Successfully Delivers First Pair of iROSA Solar Arrays to Augment International Space Station Power Supply

Redwire is under contract by Boeing to provide iROSA solar arrays for ISS. Redwire is responsible for the design, analysis, manufacture, test, and delivery of six new solar arrays that will augment power to the ISS. Using upgraded solar cells from Boeing's Spectrolab, each iROSA solar array is one of the most powerful solar arrays ever manufactured and will provide more than 20 kilowatts of power. Combined, the six new arrays will produce more than 120 kilowatts, substantially improving the overall power-generating capability of the ISS by 20 to 30 percent.

"Redwire is proud to partner with Boeing to provide critical infrastructure to support human spaceflight in low Earth orbit," said Andrew Rush, President and COO of Redwire. "The enabling iROSA technology will provide a crucial power boost to support important work being done on station, from exploration technology demonstrations to commercial activity."

"These innovative solar arrays will be added to the ISS at an important time as the crews continue to test critical technologies for deep-space exploration and to drive research that is improving life on Earth," said John Mulholland, VP and ISS program manager for Boeing.

The Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) is an innovative, ultra-lightweight, compact, modular and scalable solar array structure system developed by Redwire subsidiary Deployable Space Systems (DSS). For more than a decade, DSS has been developing advanced solar array technology to provide enabling performance and affordability for many mission applications. ROSA technology was successfully demonstrated on ISS in June 2017.

"We are proud to support this extraordinary mission and sustain humanity's only orbiting outpost with award-winning ROSA technology," said Brian Spence, President of DSS. "ROSA is a first-of-its-kind solar array system that delivers the highest quality, most affordable, and highest performance solar array structure solution available for a wide range of mission applications."

Various modular versions of ROSA are also being produced for NASA's DART Mission, Maxar's Power and Propulsion Element for NASA's Gateway program, the Ovzon 3 GEO spacecraft for Maxar's Legion-class satellites, and many other proprietary, civilian, and commercial applications.

About Redwire

Redwire is a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., Redwire or the combined company after completion of the Business Combination are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement governing the proposed business combination; (2) the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. or other conditions to closing in the merger agreement; (3) the ability to meet NYSE's listing standards following the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement; (4) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Redwire as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transactions described herein; (5) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (6) costs related to the proposed business combination; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that Redwire may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. and Redwire undertake no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Additional Information

In connection with the proposed business combination between Redwire and Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. intends to file with the SEC a preliminary proxy statement / prospectus and will mail a definitive proxy statement / prospectus and other relevant documentation to Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. shareholders. This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination. It is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect to the proposed business combination. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement / prospectus and any amendments thereto, and the definitive proxy statement / prospectus in connection with Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.'s solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination because these materials will contain important information about Redwire, Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. and the proposed business combination. The definitive proxy statement / prospectus will be mailed to Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination when it becomes available. Shareholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the preliminary proxy statement / prospectus and the definitive proxy statement / prospectus once they are available, without charge, at the SEC's website at http://sec.gov or by directing a request to: [email protected].

This document shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination.

Participants in the Solicitation

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. and its directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.'s prospectus relating to its initial public offering filed with the SEC on November 24, 2020. Redwire and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. in connection with the Business Combination.

Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the proxy statement / prospectus for the transaction when available. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction will be included in the proxy statement / prospectus that Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. intends to file with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Austin Jordan

[email protected]

321-536-8632

SOURCE Redwire

Related Links

http://www.redwirespace.com