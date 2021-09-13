Redwire to Participate in the 2021 Raymond James Defense & Government Services Conference

News provided by

Redwire

Sep 13, 2021, 10:02 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, today announced that Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the space technology panel at the Raymond James Defense & Government Services Conference on September 23, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Peter Cannito; Bill Read, CFO; and Mike Gold, EVP of Civil Space and External Affairs, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference by appointment only.

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Redwire team, please contact your Raymond James representative.

About Redwire
Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com

Media Contact:   
Austin Jordan   
[email protected] 
321-536-8632

OR

Investors:
[email protected]

SOURCE Redwire

Related Links

http://www.redwirespace.com

Also from this source

Redwire to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on September ...

Virgin Orbit Selects Redwire to Provide Digital Engineering to...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics